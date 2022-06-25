2023 High Bank Nationals to Offer Richest Payday in Sprint Car History at Huset’s Speedway

From Brian Walk er

BRANDON, S.D. (June 24, 2022) — Announced Saturday night at Huset’s Speedway, the High Bank Nationals will return for the second annual running in 2023 and will do so in a fashion bigger than any other event throughout all of Sprint Car Racing’s long history.

Paying a staggering $250,000-to-win, the event will expand in purse and length with an extra day being added to the docket (June 21-24, 2023).

“I’m thrilled to say we’re bringing the biggest race in Sprint Car history to Brandon, South Dakota next year,” said Huset’s Speedway owner, Tod Quiring. “We’ve had a vision for several years now of growing a specific race at this place into elite status, and I believe we’ve found just that with the High Bank Nationals. This is going to be a can’t miss event. I hope everyone comes out to support us next year and enjoy the immaculate facility we have at Huset’s.”

With next year’s $250,000 payday, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals will surpass the likes of Eldora’s Mopar Million ($200,000), Knoxville’s Knoxville Nationals ($176,000), and Eldora’s Kings Royal ($175,000) as the current biggest payday in Sprint Car history.

Racers will be competing for big bucks throughout the four-day event next year with Saturday’s finale paying $5,000-to-start.