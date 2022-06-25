Bridges Wins USCS Feature at Thunderhill

From Pete Walton

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (June 24, 2022) — Cherryville, North Carolina’s Johnny Bridges drove the Wilson Brothers #21 winged sprint car sprint car into the USCS Victory Lane on Friday night at Thunderhill Raceway Park in the 30-lap Thunder on the High Banks night one (of two) main event after a hard fought battle with recent National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee.

Bridges and Gray swapped the lead lap after lap and mid-lap many times over the 30 laps in one of the most thrilling contests of the 2022 season.

Brad Bowden from Hernando, Mississippi finished behind the duo in third place after winning out in the battle for the final podium spot over defending and two-time USCS Mid South ThunderTour regional series Champion, Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi who crossed under the checkers in fourth place. Young gun Hayden Martin from Byhalia, Mississippi rounded out the top five drivers.

Heat race winners were Dale Howard in the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat and Terry Gray in the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat. Gray won the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash for the top six cars in passing points and garnered the K&N Filters Pole Position for the effort.

The USCS Sprint Cars return to Thunder Hill Raceway Park on Saturday night for tge final round of the 2nd Annual USCS Thunder on the High Banks that also includes Late Modified and Stock Car Racing.

United Sprint Car Series

Thunderhill Raceway Park

Summertown, Tennessee

Friday, June 24, 2022

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[1]

2. 21-Johnny Bridges[3]

3. 67-Hayden Martin[4]

4. 48-Wade Buttrey[2]

5. 96S-Brandon Sampson[5]

JJ Supply of NC Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[3]

2. 4-Brad Bowden[4]

3. 28-Jeff Willingham[5]

4. 17-Alex Lyles[6]

5. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[1]

6. 4X-Scott Baldwin[2]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[3]

2. 21-Johnny Bridges[1]

3. 47-Dale Howard[5]

4. 4-Brad Bowden[4]

5. 67-Hayden Martin[6]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 21-Johnny Bridges[2]

2. 10-Terry Gray[1]

3. 4-Brad Bowden[4]

4. 47-Dale Howard[3]

5. 67-Hayden Martin[5]

6. 17-Alex Lyles[7]

7. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

8. 48-Wade Buttrey[8]

9. 4X-Scott Baldwin[11]

10. 7D-Donnie Goodwin[10]

DNS: 96S-Brandon Sampson