Randy Hannagan Wins Tribute to Tim Allison at Limaland

LIMA, Ohio (June 24, 2022) — The first Friday of summer saw Limaland Motorsports Park one of it fallen legends with the 2nd Annual Tribute to “Mr. Excitement” Tim Allison. Allison, the winningest sprint car racer in the modern era at Limaland tragically passed away last summer. The Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invaders took to the track with No. 22H Randy Hannagan grabbing the A Main victory.

Before the feature began, the Limaland fans were treated to a 4 abreast parade lap featuring the 20 A Main starters with the pole position left open in honor of the memory of Allison. No. 11H Caleb Harmon, grandson of Allison, led the parade lap in a specially painted sprint car in honor of his grandfather’s memory. No. 22M Dan McCarron, and No. 22H Randy Hannagan would lead the field to the green flag with No 16C Tylar Rankin grabbing the early lead from his starting spot inside row 2. Hannagan would take the lead on lap 5 and just as he entered lapped traffic on lap 10, No. 55 Matt Cogley looped his car out right in front of the leader. Hannagan was able to miss the accident and would restart with a clear track in front of him. Multiple cautions would fly, keeping the field close, but it was Hannagan getting the victory honoring his fallen competitor, with No. 47x Dylan Westbrook finishing 2nd, No. 28 Shawn Valenti third, No. 17 Jared Horstman charging from 14th to 4th, and No. 18 Todd Heuerman finishing 5th.

Limaland Motorsports Park is back in action next Friday night, July 1st, as T&D Interiors presents Firecracker Friday, featuring the Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invaders, Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, and Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks. Pit gates open at 4:30PM, Grandstand gates open at 5PM, Hot laps at 6:30 PM, and Racing at 7:30PM. General Admission for ages 16 and older – $12, ages 11 to 15 – $6, kids 10 and under admitted FREE. Pit passes for all ages – $30. Check out full details on this and all events at Limaland Motorsports Park by visiting Limaland.com, or visit Limaland Motorsports Park on Facebook.

Tim Allison

Ohio Logistics NRA Sprint Invaders

2nd Annual Tribute to “Mr. Excitement” Tim Allison

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, June 24, 2022

Qualifying

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 12.298[14]

2. 66-Chase Dunham, 12.347[8]

3. 1D-Nate Dussel, 12.545[6]

4. 6-Hud Horton, 12.652[4]

5. 18-Todd Heuerman, 12.666[19]

6. 17-Jared Horstman, 12.671[23]

7. 2S-Kyle Sauder, 12.706[21]

8. 11G-Luke Griffith, 12.786[11]

9. 7T-Jake Hesson, 12.822[15]

10. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 12.886[18]

11. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.925[20]

12. 28-Shawn Valenti, 12.977[9]

13. 22M-Dan McCarron, 12.978[17]

14. 23-Devon Dobie, 13.101[24]

15. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 13.102[29]

16. 35R-Ron Blair, 13.274[27]

17. 21M-Adam Cruea, 13.281[16]

18. 5NC-Jac Nickles, 13.317[30]

19. 0-Brayton Phillips, 13.452[10]

20. 55-Matt Cogley, 13.479[2]

21. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 13.532[26]

22. 71M-Caden Englehart, 13.554[12]

23. 19B-Brady Parmeley, 13.817[1]

24. 51-Garrett Craine, 13.954[22]

25. 37-Noah Dunlap, 14.042[25]

26. 97X-Rodney Hurst, 14.296[13]

27. (BF) 1N-Steve Niese, 59.999[5]

28. 24-Kobe Allison, 59.999[28]

29. 16B-Chase Ridenour, 59.999[7]

30. 11N-Zeth Sabo, 59.999[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]

2. 7T-Jake Hesson[2]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]

4. 18-Todd Heuerman[3]

5. 21M-Adam Cruea[5]

6. 37-Noah Dunlap[7]

7. 11H-Caleb Harmon[6]

DNS: 16B-Chase Ridenour

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 22H-Randy Hannagan[2]

2. 23-Devon Dobie[1]

3. 66-Chase Dunham[4]

4. 17-Jared Horstman[3]

5. 5NC-Jac Nickles[5]

6. 97X-Rodney Hurst[7]

7. 71M-Caden Englehart[6]

DNS: 11N-Zeth Sabo

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16C-Tylar Rankin[1]

2. 2S-Kyle Sauder[3]

3. 24-Kobe Allison[7]

4. 0-Brayton Phillips[5]

5. 28M-Conner Morrell[2]

6. 19B-Brady Parmeley[6]

DNS: 1D-Nate Dussel

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 11G-Luke Griffith[3]

2. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]

3. 35R-Ron Blair[1]

4. 6-Hud Horton[4]

5. 55-Matt Cogley[5]

6. 1N-Steve Niese[7]

7. 51-Garrett Craine[6]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]

2. 5NC-Jac Nickles[2]

3. 11H-Caleb Harmon[9]

4. 55-Matt Cogley[4]

5. 51-Garrett Craine[12]

6. 97X-Rodney Hurst[6]

7. 21M-Adam Cruea[1]

8. 37-Noah Dunlap[5]

9. 1N-Steve Niese[8]

DNS: 19B-Brady Parmeley

DNS: 71M-Caden Englehart

DNS: 1D-Nate Dussel

DNS: 16B-Chase Ridenour

DNS: 11N-Zeth Sabo

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 22H-Randy Hannagan[4]

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]

3. 28-Shawn Valenti[7]

4. 17-Jared Horstman[14]

5. 18-Todd Heuerman[13]

6. 23-Devon Dobie[8]

7. 7T-Jake Hesson[5]

8. 11G-Luke Griffith[9]

9. 66-Chase Dunham[10]

10. 28M-Conner Morrell[17]

11. 24-Kobe Allison[11]

12. 35R-Ron Blair[12]

13. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

14. 6-Hud Horton[16]

15. 5NC-Jac Nickles[18]

16. 55-Matt Cogley[20]

17. 16C-Tylar Rankin[1]

18. 0-Brayton Phillips[15]

19. 11H-Caleb Harmon[19]

20. 2S-Kyle Sauder[3]