Dietz Wins Opening Night of the Grizzly Nationals

BELEGRADE, Mont. (July 1, 2022) — Phil Dietz won the opening night of the Grizzly Nationals Friday at Gallatin Speedway with the ASCS Frontier Region. Trever Kirkland, Tyler Driever, Lane Taylor, and Kory Wermling rounded out the top five.

ASCS Frontier Region

Grizzly Nationals

Gallatin Speedway

Belegrade, Montana

Friday, July 1, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 33T-Tyler Driever[3]

2. 37-Trever Kirkland[6]

3. 31-Shane Moore[2]

4. 56-Ross Mathewson[5]

5. 38B-Bryan Brown[4]

6. 7F-Decklyn Fleming[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 72-Phil Dietz[1]

2. 9K-Kory Wermling[6]

3. 4L-Lane Taylor[5]

4. 2JR-Kelly Miller[4]

5. 3-Jordan Milne[3]

6. 17F-Paxton Fleming[2]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 72-Phil Dietz[4]

2. 37-Trever Kirkland[2]

3. 33T-Tyler Driever[1]

4. 4L-Lane Taylor[7]

5. 9K-Kory Wermling[3]

6. 2JR-Kelly Miller[5]

7. 38B-Bryan Brown[9]

8. 3-Jordan Milne[10]

9. 56-Ross Mathewson[6]

10. 7F-Decklyn Fleming[12]

11. 17F-Paxton Fleming[11]

12. 31-Shane Moore[8]