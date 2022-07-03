Corey Day Scores First Career SCCT Bictory at the Stockton Dirt Track

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Calif. (July 2, 2022) — Clovis youngster Corey Day lost the lead a couple of times on Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track but continued to show the relentless tenacity that we’ve grown accustomed to this season, by making a few bold moves in traffic to bring home his initial SCCT victory.

In clean air the 16-year-old was turning laps down near the track record, but with the lightning-fast surface it made for tight racing once lapped traffic came into play. Day was able to fend off all challengers to accept the checkered flag aboard his Four C’s Construction/ Elite Landscape Construction No. 41 entry. He becomes the 26th different driver to win a Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards feature.

“It’s been a while since we’ve gotten this family car into victory lane so I could not be happier right now,” Day commented to infield announcer PJ Petersen. “The track was hooked up all night and that made it difficult with the lapped cars. You almost had to catch them at the right time and hope you make the right move. I want to thank my parents and everyone that supports our race team. It feels great to get our first SCCT win tonight in Stockton.”

Day set the pace early in the feature after winning the High Sierra Industries Dash, but got high entering traffic on lap 10, which allowed Justyn Cox the chance to slice his way into the lead. At that same time Cox was dealing with a collapsed nose wing while navigating his way through hectic lapped traffic. Day stayed right there with him and snatched the lead right back with 13-laps complete. Justin Sanders also moved to the inside for second, as Cox retired to the pit area shortly after.

With Day now locked in around the slower cars Sanders charged right up to his rear, before making a bold move to the inside in turn one. Sanders came out with the lead and one lapped car between the pair momentarily. Once again Day did not panic and remained glued to the Dale Miller Septic No. 4sa as the pair put on a solid show over the next few circuits. With lapped cars continuing to be in play the duo went side by side down the front stretch with eight laps left. This time Day rocketed around the outside with a gorgeous move to retake the lead.

The immensely talented youngster led the remainder of the way for the $2,500 triumph over Sanders, who has earned five podium finishes in six SCCT starts this year, Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, Hanford’s Michael Faccinto and Fremont’s Shane Golobic. Rounding out the top-10 were Tony Gomes, 14th starter Tim Kaeding, Blake Carrick, 19th starter Ryan Robinson and Steven Kent. Brian McGahan Jr. carved his way from 24th to 12th earning the Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Award.

Tanner Carrick began the evening by claiming the Bianchi Farms Fast Time Award in the 31-car field. The 20-year-old toured the blazing fast speedway in 14.200 seconds.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards returns to action on Saturday July 30th at the Petaluma Speedway.

…………

SCCT Stockton Dirt Track Results – Winged Sprint Cars – 31 Entries

A Main 30 Laps

1. 41-Corey Day[1]; 2. 4SA-Justin Sanders[4]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[8]; 4. X1-Michael Faccinto[3]; 5. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]; 6. 75-Tony Gomes[6]; 7. 42X-Tim Kaeding[14]; 8. 38B-Blake Carrick[7]; 9. 7C-Ryan Robinson[19]; 10. 37-Steven Kent[12]; 11. 121-Caeden Steele[13]; 12. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr[24]; 13. 12-Steel Powell[11]; 14. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[9]; 15. 2-Brooklyn Holland[15]; 16. 4-Jodie Robinson[22]; 17. 33H-Eric Humphries[23]; 18. 31C-Justyn Cox[2]; 19. 21X-Gauge Garcia[21]; 20. 83V-Chase Majdic[20]; 21. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[16]; 22. 17WX-Ryan Bernal[10]; 23. 92-Andy Forsberg[17]; 24. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[18]

B Feature 15 Laps

1. 21X-Gauge Garcia[1]; 2. 4-Jodie Robinson[2]; 3. 33H-Eric Humphries[3]; 4. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr[7]; 5. 11-Dylan Bloomfield[8]; 6. 5-Cole Danell[4]; 7. 32-Caden Sarale[6]; 8. 3-Brandon Stidham[5]; 9. 5D-Connor Danell[10]; 10. 77-Ryan Lippincott[9]; 11. 39T-Troy DeGaton[11]

Dash 6 Laps

1. 41-Corey Day[2]; 2. 31C-Justyn Cox[1]; 3. X1-Michael Faccinto[4]; 4. 4SA-Justin Sanders[3]; 5. 17W-Shane Golobic[7]; 6. 75-Tony Gomes[6]; 7. 38B-Blake Carrick[8]; 8. 83T-Tanner Carrick[5]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. X1-Michael Faccinto[1]; 2. 75-Tony Gomes[4]; 3. 37-Steven Kent[2]; 4. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[5]; 5. 83V-Chase Majdic[3]; 6. 5-Cole Danell[6]; 7. 11-Dylan Bloomfield[7]; 8. 39T-Troy DeGaton[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 31C-Justyn Cox[2]; 2. 4SA-Justin Sanders[4]; 3. 12-Steel Powell[1]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele[3]; 5. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[6]; 6. 33H-Eric Humphries[7]; 7. 3-Brandon Stidham[5]; 8. 5D-Connor Danell[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[1]; 2. 17WX-Ryan Bernal[2]; 3. 41-Corey Day[4]; 4. 42X-Tim Kaeding[3]; 5. 7C-Ryan Robinson[6]; 6. 4-Jodie Robinson[5]; 7. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr[7]; 8. 77-Ryan Lippincott[8]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 38B-Blake Carrick[2]; 2. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[1]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 4. 2-Brooklyn Holland[6]; 5. 92-Andy Forsberg[5]; 6. 21X-Gauge Garcia[3]; 7. 32-Caden Sarale[7]

Qualifying 1

1. 75-Tony Gomes, 00:14.601[5]; 2. X1-Michael Faccinto, 00:14.643[1]; 3. 37-Steven Kent, 00:14.754[3]; 4. 83V-Chase Majdic, 00:14.875[7]; 5. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr, 00:14.940[8]; 6. 5-Cole Danell, 00:15.110[2]; 7. 11-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:15.129[4]; 8. 39T-Troy DeGaton, 00:15.815[6]

Qualifying 2

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 00:14.347[6]; 2. 12-Steel Powell, 00:14.460[7]; 3. 31C-Justyn Cox, 00:14.518[2]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele, 00:14.529[4]; 5. 3-Brandon Stidham, 00:14.665[5]; 6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 00:14.708[8]; 7. 33H-Eric Humphries, 00:15.036[1]; 8. 5D-Connor Danell, 00:15.311[3]

Qualifying 3

1. 41-Corey Day, 00:14.216[3]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:14.266[1]; 3. 42X-Tim Kaeding, 00:14.579[4]; 4. 17WX-Ryan Bernal, 00:14.579[8]; 5. 4-Jodie Robinson, 00:14.666[7]; 6. 7C-Ryan Robinson, 00:14.722[5]; 7. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr, 00:15.017[6]; 8. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 00:15.264[2]

Qualifying 4

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:14.200[2]; 2. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 00:14.277[7]; 3. 38B-Blake Carrick, 00:14.366[1]; 4. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 00:14.427[4]; 5. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:14.497[3]; 6. 2-Brooklyn Holland, 00:14.762[6]; 7. 32-Caden Sarale, 00:14.963[5]