World of Outlaws Rained Out at 34 Raceway

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (July 8, 2022) — Rain throughout last night and the morning have forced officials from 34 Raceway and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series to forgo the program scheduled for Friday. Officials from the track and series are working to find a suitable makeup date.

Fans that have already purchased tickets to Friday’s race at 34 Raceway can use those tickets for the makeup date.

The World of Outlaws tour continues Saturday at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin.