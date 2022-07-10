Kofoid Wins Second Night of the USAC Nationals at Huset’s

BRANDON, S.D. (July 8, 2022) — Buddy Kofoid won the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Car Series feature victory Saturday night during the USAC National at Huset’s Speedway. Kofoid took the lead from Cannon McIntosh on lap 21, then held off McIntosh through slower traffic for the victory. Jacob Denney, Mitchel Moles, and Brady Bacon rounded out the top five.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 9, 2022 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, South Dakota – 1/3-Mile Dirt Track – USAC Nationals

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING GROUP ONE: 1. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.892; 2. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-12.907; 3. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.929; 4. Shane Golobic, 17w, Wood-12.974; 5. Jacob Denney, 61, Mounce/Stout-12.974; 6. Jace Park, 87, CBI-13.029; 7. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.031; 8. Logan Seavey, 25, Malloy-13.115; 9. Trey Gropp, 08x, Dave Mac-13.294.

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING GROUP TWO: 1. Mitchel Moles, 89, CBI-12.965; 2. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-13.018; 3. Cade Lewis, 71m, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.028; 4. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.048; 5. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.060; 6. Chase McDermand, 40, Mounce/Stout-13.099; 7. Jade Avedisian, 84, CBI-13.101; 8. Zach Daum, 9m, Bundy Built-13.174.

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING GROUP THREE: 1. Maria Cofer, 57, Abacus-12.926; 2. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-12.966; 3. Chance Crum, 26, Rudeen-13.028; 4. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.066; 5. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-13.087; 6. Blake Brannon, 40B, Western Speed-13.143; 7. Brady Bacon, 21H, TKH-13.183; 8. Jody Rosenboom, 14x, Rosenboom-13.363; 9. Alex Schriever, 0T, Davis-13.789.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Jace Park, 2. Jacob Denney, 3. Taylor Reimer, 4. Buddy Kofoid, 5. Shane Golobic, 6. Ethan Mitchell, 7. Brenham Crouch, 8. Trey Gropp, 9. Logan Seavey. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Zach Daum, 2. Jade Avedisian, 3. Bryant Wiedeman, 4. Chase McDermand, 5. Mitchel Moles, 6. Thomas Meseraull, 7. Kaylee Bryson, 8. Cade Lewis. NT

PIT STOP USA & ROD END SUPPLY THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Cannon McIntosh, 4. Chance Crum, 5. Maria Cofer, 6. Blake Brannon, 7. Alex Schriever, 8. Jody Rosenboom, 9. Hayden Reinbold. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (6), 2. Cannon McIntosh (5), 3. Jacob Denney (2), 4. Mitchel Moles (3), 5. Brady Bacon (11), 6. Zach Daum (14), 7. Bryant Wiedeman (7), 8. Brenham Crouch (15), 9. Chance Crum (1), 10. Thomas Meseraull (24), 11. Kaylee Bryson (25), 12. Justin Grant (8), 13. Maria Cofer (4), 14. Chase McDermand (16), 15. Shane Golobic (12), 16. Taylor Reimer (18), 17. Jade Avedisian (13), 18. Jace Park (10), 19. Logan Seavey (21), 20. Hayden Reinbold (20), 21. Cade Lewis (17), 22. Trey Gropp (23), 23. Alex Schriever (22), 24. Ethan Mitchell (9), 25. Blake Brannon (19). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-10 Chance Crum, Laps 11-19 Cannon McIntosh, Laps 20-30 Buddy Kofoid.

**Hayden Reinbold flipped during the third heat. Trey Gropp flipped on lap 29 of the feature.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-861, 2-Justin Grant-815, 3-Bryant Wiedeman-681, 4-Mitchel Moles-680, 5-Thomas Meseraull-669, 6-Kaylee Bryson-643, 7-Cannon McIntosh-642, 8-Taylor Reimer-548, 9-Brenham Crouch-541, 10-Logan Seavey-536.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Thomas Meseraull-81, 2-Justin Grant-75, 3-Brady Bacon-72, 4-Robert Ballou-66, 5-Buddy Kofoid-61, 6-Logan Seavey-50, 7-Kaylee Bryson-49, 8-Emerson Axsom-47, 9-Alex Bright-46, 10-Jadon Rogers-41.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 10, 2022 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, South Dakota – 1/3-Mile Dirt Track – USAC Nationals

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Cannon McIntosh

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Buddy Kofoid

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Jace Park

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Zach Daum

Pit Stop USA & Rod End Supply Third Heat Winner: Brady Bacon

Hard Charger: Thomas Meseraull (24th to 10th)