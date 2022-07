(July 11, 2022) — Veteran open wheel driver Terry Babb passed away on Saturday during a sprint car feature at St. Francois County Raceway. Babb was leading the main event when he pulled off the track. It was later determined he had a heart attack. Babb was a fixture in multiple open wheel series racing winged and non-winged cars all over the Midwest. Babb was 55 years old.