SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY CANCELS JULY 19 MID-WEEK ANNIVERSARY RACE

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway officials have announced the cancellation of the Tuesday, July 19, Anniversary Race. The next race at the track will be Saturday, July 23, featuring the 410 sprint cars, super late models, and roadrunners in the Jeff’s Auto Body Summer Championship/Armed Forces Appreciation Night.

After consulting with teams, track officials made the decision to cancel the mid-week July 19 race, citing ongoing tire and parts shortages as well as fuel cost increases that are affecting participation, and give more focus to the July 23 championship races.

For the third year in a row, Selinsgrove will host a Summer Championship Saturday Night featuring the Lelands.com 410 sprint cars, Selinsgrove Ford super late models, and A&A Auto Stores roadrunners at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, sponsored by Jeff’s Auto Body of Paxinos.

The 25-lap main events for the 410 sprint cars and super late models will each pay $5,000 to win, $1,000 for fifth, and $400 to start. Tow money will be $200 for any driver who takes a green flag in the sprint car and late model divisions.

The annual Roadrunner 20 championship race will pay $500 to win.

Fans can use their July 3 PA Speedweek raincheck for $5 off general admission, and past and present military members will be granted FREE general admission when they present their military ID cards on July 23.

The national touring group Re-Creation will be making another special appearance to perform a pre-race concert to salute our troops.

There is no racing scheduled at the track for this Saturday, July 16. Selinsgrove Raceway Park will hold the Second Annual Roger Folk Memorial for the 270 micro sprint cars and micro midgets at 6 p.m. this Sunday, July 17. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The speedway office can be reached at570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY, JULY 23, 2022:

RACING:

410 Sprint Cars

Super Late Models

Roadrunners

TIMES:

All Gates: 5PM

Qualifying: 7:30PM

ADMISSION:

Adults $25

Students $15

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes $35

410 Sprint Car & Super Late Model Purses for Saturday, July 23, 2022: 1) $5,000 2) $1,800 3) $1,300 4) $1,200 5) $1,000 6) $700 8) $575 9) $550 10) $500 11) $450 12) $430 13) $420 14) $410 15-24) $400

TOW: $200

Roadrunner 20:1) $500 2) $300 3) $200 4) $150 5) $130 6) $120 7) $110 8) $90 9) $85 10) $75 11) $75 12) $75 13) $65 14) $65 15) $65 16-24) $60