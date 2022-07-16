Cam Schafer wins at Chateau Speedway

From Kami Tarvis

For the second time in 2022, the Mid-American Renegades (MARS) teamed up with the Pirtek Renegades for a co-sanctioned event, this time at the Chateau Speedway in Lansing, Minnesota. Twelve teams checked in to do battle on a hot and humid summer evening for the second of three MARS events at the ⅓ mile speedplant. Jake Kouba scored the win in Pirtek heat race #1, while Mike Mueller picked up the win in RTS podcast heat #2. Cam Schafer led all racers with 136 passing points.

Scott Brandt and Zach Widdes redrew the front row for the feature, with Brandt leading the field at the drop of the green. Just a few laps in, Schafer took over the point from his second row starting position chased by Brandt, Widdes, Mueller, and Jake Kouba. Two late race cautions didn’t phase Schafer and his #54 mount as he cruised to his fourth Pirtek win of the summer and his sixth career MARS victory. Kouba, Brandt, Mueller, and Widdes made up the rest of the top five.

The Pirtek Renegades are right back in action on Saturday, July 16, at their home track, Cedar Lake Speedway.

RESULTS:

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[3]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba[6]; 3. 7B-Scott Brandt[1]; 4. 63-Mike Mueller[4]; 5. 10-Zach Widdes[2]; 6. 99-Bryan Roach[8]; 7. 2C-Brad Cunningham[7]; 8. 12-Johnny Parsons III[5]; 9. 04-Brian Trembath[9]; 10. 1-Chuck Schumacher[10]; 11. C4-Carl Wade[12]; 12. 11X-Tim Lynch[11]

Pirtek Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Jake Kouba[2]; 2. 7B-Scott Brandt[4]; 3. 10-Zach Widdes[3]; 4. 12-Johnny Parsons III[5]; 5. 1-Chuck Schumacher[1]; 6. (DNF) 11X-Tim Lynch[6]

RTS Podcast Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 63-Mike Mueller[2]; 2. 54-Cam Schafer[5]; 3. 2C-Brad Cunningham[1]; 4. 99-Bryan Roach[3]; 5. 04-Brian Trembath[4]; 6. C4-Carl Wade[6]