Gunner Ramey Breaks Through For First Career Lucas Oil ASCS Score

By Bryan Hulbert

OSBORN, Mo. (July 15, 2022) Three leaders all looking for the first career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, and the one leading the most important lap was Missouri’s Gunner Ramey in the Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps No. 21 at U.S. 36 Raceway.

The 164th driver to top the National Tour and 11th from the “Show-Me State,” Ramey’s Lucas Oil ASCS triumph also has the distinction of being first in a Sprint Car.

“This is awesome. It seems like it took forever to finally get this win, but we got it, and even better, we got it close to home,” stated an elated Gunner Ramey.

Red on the first start after Blake Hahn hooked a rut and flipped off the top of the third and fourth turns; the fourth starting No. 21 rode third on the restart as Brandon Anderson took off with the lead. Into traffic on Lap 7, the following lap would prove devastating as Anderson missed the line and backed the No. 55b into the turn one wall. Standing up on his tank, the car stayed upright and stopped to bring out the caution. He was able to continue after visiting the work area, finishing 13th.

Rolling back to the last fully completed lap, the lead was in the hands of Landon Crawley.

Putting distance on the No. 21, who restarted second, a mistake on the cushion in the first and second turns saw Crawley all over the wall. Opening the door for Ramey, the No. 21 shot by for the lead. Regrouping to attempt to retake the spot, Crawley tried through the third and fourth turns but was denied as the field completed Lap 13.

Racing to the white flag with a challenge brewing, California’s Corey Day was on a mission. Charging through the field from 17th, the No. 14 took the runner-up spot with two to go. Trailing nearly a second at the white flag, the final lap saw Day mount the charge but come up just shy as Ramey held on by 0.201-seconds.

Knoxville, Iowa’s Riley Goodno crossed third with Garet Williamson rolling from 10th to finish fourth. Despite a broken shock, 13-year-old Landon Crawley held on for fifth. The average age of the top five Friday night is 17.8-years old.

Tim Crawley from 12th made his way to sixth, followed by Dylan Postier in seventh. Ryan Bickett crossed eighth, followed by Matt Covington, who, after stopping during a caution, was able to fight back to finish ninth. Taking a tumble in his Heat Race that relegated him to the 20th starting spot, Jason Martin rebounded to tenth.

The field of 21 at U.S. 36 Raceway broke down into three SCE Gaskets Heat Races, with wins going to Blake Hahn, Matt Covington, and Riley Goodno. The Driver’s Project Quick Qualifier was Gunner Ramey at 11.474-seconds (NTR).

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series is the start of the 2022 ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek at Tulsa Speedway on Thursday, July 21, then Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.) on Friday, July 22. The first three nights round out at I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.) on Saturday, July 23.

Action resumes at Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.) on Wednesday, July 27, then 81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.) on Thursday, July 28. Back to Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.) on Friday, July 29, the Speedweek wraps up with the long-awaited return to the Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, Okla.) on Saturday, July 30.

Information on each event is online at http://ascsracing.com/news/?i=115669

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Warrior Region

U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.)

Friday, July 15, 2022

Car Count: 21

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 11.679[1]; 2. 11A-Austin O’Neal, 11.692[2]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson, 11.772[4]; 4. 2P-Chase Porter, 11.913[6]; 5. 1X-Tim Crawley, 12.020[7]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus, 12.086[5]; 7. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 12.508[3]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 14-Corey Day, 11.682[3]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, 11.800[2]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 11.868[1]; 4. 10P-Dylan Postier, 11.929[5]; 5. 187-Landon Crawley, 12.018[6]; 6. 92J-JR Topper, 12.089[7]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 12.118[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey, 11.474[6]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 11.730[3]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 11.856[5]; 4. 22-Riley Goodno, 12.054[4]; 5. 03-Shayle Bade, 12.073[2]; 6. 10-Landon Britt, 12.268[1]; 7. 36-Jason Martin, 12.268[7]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Everyone advancing to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 2. 2P-Chase Porter[1]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[2]; 4. 1X-Tim Crawley[3]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 6. 2-Dylan Opdahl[6]; 7. 11A-Austin O’Neal [7]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 2. 10P-Dylan Postier[1]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[5]; 4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]; 5. 92J-JR Topper[6]; 6. 45X-Kyler Johnson[2]; 7. 14-Corey Day[4]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Riley Goodno[1]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 3. 21-Gunner Ramey[4]; 4. 03-Shayle Bade[3]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson[7]; 6. 36-Jason Martin[5]; 7. 10-Landon Britt[6]

A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 21-Gunner Ramey[4]; 2. 14-Corey Day[17]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[3]; 4. 24-Garet Williamson[10]; 5. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 6. 1X-Tim Crawley[12]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]; 9. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 10. 36-Jason Martin[20]; 11. 98P-Miles Paulus[15]; 12. 03-Shayle Bade[13]; 13. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 14. 45X-Kyler Johnson[18]; 15. 10-Landon Britt[21]; 16. 92J-JR Topper[14]; 17. 2-Dylan Opdahl[19]; 18. 2P-Chase Porter[7]; 19. 11A-Austin O’Neal[16]; 20. 52-Blake Hahn[6]; 21. 2C-Wayne Johnson[11]

Lap Leader(s): Brandon Anderson 1-7; Landon Crawley 8-12; Gunner Ramey 13-25

Hard Charger: Corey Day +15

Quick Time: Gunner Ramey – 11.474

High Point Driver: Blake Hahn

Provisional(s): N/A