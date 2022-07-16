SIXTH WIN OF 2022 FOR BLAKE BOWER IN WMR ACTION AT OCEAN

By Steven Blakesley

Watsonville, Calif. (July 16, 2022) – Brentwood’s Blake Bower won his 14th career Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction feature on Friday night at Ocean Speedway. The stock production powered Midgets were competing during the opening night of the 12th annual Howard Kaeding Classic at the Watsonville, Calif. dirt track.

The 20-lap contest saw Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse on the No. 20 Sunland Wood Products Triple X jump out to lead the first lap. Hawse spun into turn one on the second lap, however, sparking a multi-car melee. Phoenix’s Cameron LaRose, French Camp’s Sage Bordenave, Lodi’s Nate Wait, and Prunedale’s Caleb Debem. Hawse, Debem, and Bordenave were unable to continue.

On the restart, Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz. assumed the lead in his red No. 32 entry. Bower quickly drove past him to lead lap two. Bower never relinquished the lead, topping Brown by an outstanding 6.821 second advantage. Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz in the No. 96 Mayer Iron Boss made a big maneuver into third on the restart but was called for jumping and scored fifth in the final rundown. Bower, Brown, Oakley’s Bryant Bell, Wait, and Mitchell were the top-five finishers. Brown and Bower split the eight-lap heat races.

Western Midget Racing is competing in a double header weekend, racing at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday night during the Top Dog Modified Nationals.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

July 15, 2022 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 32 Cory Brown. HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 9 Blake Bower.

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 9 Cory Brown, 2. 32 Cory Brown, 3. 09 Bryant Bell, 4. 20W Nate Wait, 5. 96 Logan Mithell, 6. 35s Cameron LaRoe, 7. 31N Todd Hawse, 8. 20x Shon Deskins, 9. 20 Kyle Hawse, 10. 11 Sage Bordenave, 11. 35 Caleb Debem, DNS: 86D Drake Edwards