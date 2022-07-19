POWRi WAR Prepares for Two-Day Second Annual Beach Brawl at Lake Ozark

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/18/22) Running in support of the success of last year, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will once again highlight the Second Annual Beach Brawl on July 22-23 at Lake Ozark Speedway; as the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil One, competing with the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League, will once again headline the weekend adrenaline rushes.

Catch all the top open-wheel talents to tackle the fast lap times of the speedy one-third mile clay oval for two days of jammed-packed open-wheel action at “The Lake” when the Second Annual Beach Brawl flies into Eldon Missouri on Friday, July 22nd, and Saturday, July 23rd.

Classes scheduled to compete both nights include the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil One with the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, as well as the AmeriFlex Oil Capitol Racing Series border battling the Wray’s Lawn and Landscaping POWRi LOS 305 Sprints.

Friday, July 22 | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 6:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 5:00-7:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 7:00 PM

Engine Heat: 7:15 PM

Hot Laps: 7:30 PM | Racing to follow.

Friday, July 22 | Lake Ozark Speedway Tickets:

Adult (13+) – $25

Senior (62+)/Military – $22

Youth (6-12) – $10

Kids (5 & Under) – Free

Family Pass – $60

Family Pass includes: Entry for two (2) Adults (ages 13 and up) and Entry for two (2) youths (ages 6-12)

Pit Passes – $40

Friday General Admission Tickets are available for pre-order purchase online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/389301/tickets/.

Saturday, July 23 | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 6:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 5:00-7:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 7:00 PM

Engine Heat: 7:15 PM

Hot Laps: 7:30 PM | Racing to follow.

Saturday, July 23 | Lake Ozark Speedway Tickets:

Adult (13+) – $30

Senior (62+)/Military – $27

Youth (6-12) – $10

Kids (5 & Under) – Free

Family Pass – $70

Family Pass includes: Entry for two (2) Adults (ages 13 and up) and Entry for two (2) youths (ages 6-12)

Pit Passes – $40.

Saturday General Admission Tickets are available for pre-order purchase online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/389304/tickets/.

Payout for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League for both Friday, July 22nd and Saturday, July 23rd will be 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $215, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22: $200.

If necessary, in the case of a rain-out, Sunday, July 22nd will be utilized as a make-up date for this event at Lake Ozark Speedway.

For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms | Lake Ozark Speedway 50 Twiggy Lane Eldon, MO 65026.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today to MAVTV on www.FloRacing.com to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.