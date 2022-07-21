Larson Collects $20,000 Payday at Port Royal

From Brian Walker

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (July 20, 2022) — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series offered a $20,000 midweek special and Kyle Larson showed up to show out at Port Royal Speedway.

In one of the most dominating performances of the season, the Elk Grove, CA native controlled all 30 laps without challenge and crossed the finish line ahead by 2.799-seconds. It’s his fourth win of 2022 with Paul Silva on the wrenches of the HendrickCars.com #57, and the 28th of his career with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

However, The Speed Palace still found a way to present Larson with several challenges throughout the night. He was dealt a thrilling battle with Carson Macedo for the Heat Race win, a side-by-side contest with Donny Schatz for the Dash victory, and then was forced to fight through lap traffic up to 15th in the Feature.

“I feel like I did a decent job in traffic, but then I got stuck in for like five-six laps and got pretty nervous,” Larson admitted. “I saw Danny [Dietrich] was up to second on the board and I’ve seen him roll the inside wall here before, so I was trying to keep my eye on that. My car was just phenomenal all night long. We had to pass to win the Heat and pass to win the Dash, so I knew we would be good for the Feature.”

Behind Larson, the PA Posse defended their home turf in impressive fashion with six of the top-10 finishers coming from local racers. Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, and Brent Marks combined to place the highest-finishing full-time World of Outlaws driver in fifth place for Sheldon Haudenschild.

Only four days removed from a nasty crash at Eldora’s Kings Royal, Dietrich was never certain that he would be finished with rebuilding the Gary Kauffman Racing #48 in time for Port Royal. However, the Gettysburg, PA native and his crew thrashed enough to get the job done and head to the track on Wednesday. Their reward for all the hard work was a season-best runner-up result against the World of Outlaws.

“Man, I’m feeling pretty good here,” Dietrich said with a smirk. “Our truck is in the shop right now, so I’ve got to thank the Weikerts for getting this rig up here. We had to tear the other car apart and get this one built off the upper deck, so it’s been a tough few days on my guys. It would’ve been pretty easy to take the night and enjoy a break, but we’re here and I’m glad we stuck it out.”

Rounding out the podium on Wednesday was Dillsburg, PA native Anthony Macri with a ninth-to-third drive aboard the #39M. The Concrete Kid rallied well as the night progressed to earn his sixth-career World of Outlaws podium finish on the heels of a change at crew chief. He’ll get his next shot at that elusive first-career World of Outlaws victory this weekend at Williams Grove.

“Maybe this car is just as good without an old crew chief as we are with the current situation,” Macri said to stir the crowd. “We were going off the notebook tonight and throwing ideas off each other. We probably should’ve been more aggressive to start the night, but once I got into a rhythm I knew we were fine. I would’ve liked to see a caution, but the cookie just didn’t crumble that way.

King Brent XXXIX finished fourth from 10th, while Sheldon Haudenschild earned the mark of highest finishing World of Outlaws full-timer in the fifth spot aboard his NOS Energy Drink #17.

Closing out the top-10 at Port Royal was Jeff Halligan (Ephrata, PA), Lance Dewease (Fayetteville, PA), Carson Macedo (Lemoore, CA), Devon Borden (Raymond, WA), and Brock Zearfoss (Jonestown, PA).

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 20, 2022

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 15-Donny Schatz, 16.717[8]

2. 2-David Gravel, 16.730[9]

3. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.929[13]

4. 5-Spencer Bayston, 16.978[12]

5. 69K-Lance Dewease, 17.013[17]

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 17.015[6]

7. 41-Carson Macedo, 17.041[19]

8. 49-Brad Sweet, 17.086[16]

9. 45-Jeff Halligan, 17.110[23]

10. 19-Brent Marks, 17.111[24]

11. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 17.239[2]

12. 1A-Jacob Allen, 17.301[31]

13. 39M-Anthony Macri, 17.349[22]

14. 23-Devon Borden, 17.367[26]

15. 11-TJ Stutts, 17.373[3]

16. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.390[14]

17. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 17.427[5]

18. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 17.428[4]

19. 1-Logan Wagner, 17.431[21]

20. 7S-Robbie Price, 17.455[11]

21. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 17.457[28]

22. M1-Mark Smith, 17.458[7]

23. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 17.485[1]

24. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 17.488[33]

25. 55-Mike Wagner, 17.494[30]

26. 6D-Ryan Smith, 17.522[18]

27. 98-Tyler Bear, 17.537[15]

28. 33W-Mike Walter II, 17.545[25]

29. 67-Justin Whittall, 17.556[32]

30. 83-James McFadden, 17.650[29]

31. 20-Ryan Taylor, 17.759[27]

32. 20G-Noah Gass, 17.845[20]

33. 6-Bill Rose, 18.195[10]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Donny Schatz[1]

2. 45-Jeff Halligan[3]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

4. 69K-Lance Dewease[2]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[6]

6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[5]

7. 55-Mike Wagner[7]

8. 67-Justin Whittall[8]

9. 6-Bill Rose[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[1]

3. 19-Brent Marks[3]

4. 23-Devon Borden[4]

5. 5C-Dylan Cisney[5]

6. 83-James McFadden[8]

7. 6D-Ryan Smith[7]

8. M1-Mark Smith[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

3. 1-Logan Wagner[5]

4. 11-TJ Stutts[4]

5. 11K-Kraig Kinser[3]

6. 20-Ryan Taylor[8]

7. 98-Tyler Bear[7]

8. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]

6. 33W-Mike Walter II[7]

7. 7S-Robbie Price[5]

8. 20G-Noah Gass[8]

DIRTVision FAST PASS Dash (6 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[2]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

5. 2-David Gravel[7]

6. 45-Jeff Halligan[5]

7. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

8. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 67-Justin Whittall[9]

2. 83-James McFadden[3]

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[1]

4. 55-Mike Wagner[6]

5. 6D-Ryan Smith[7]

6. 33W-Mike Walter II[5]

7. 7S-Robbie Price[2]

8. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[11]

9. 98-Tyler Bear[8]

10. 20G-Noah Gass[12]

11. M1-Mark Smith[10]

12. 6-Bill Rose[13]

13. 20-Ryan Taylor[4]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[9]

4. 19-Brent Marks[10]

5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

6. 45-Jeff Halligan[6]

7. 69K-Lance Dewease[13]

8. 41-Carson Macedo[7]

9. 23-Devon Borden[14]

10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[17]

11. 2-David Gravel[5]

12. 1-Logan Wagner[11]

13. 49-Brad Sweet[8]

14. 1S-Logan Schuchart[16]

15. 5C-Dylan Cisney[18]

16. 1A-Jacob Allen[20]

17. 5-Spencer Bayston[12]

18. 67-Justin Whittall[21]

19. 15-Donny Schatz[2]

20. 83-James McFadden[22]

21. 55-Mike Wagner[24]

22. 33W-Mike Walter II[25]

23. 11-TJ Stutts[15]

24. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[23]

25. 11K-Kraig Kinser[19]

26. 98-Tyler Bear[26]