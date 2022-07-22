3M Night this Saturday!

From Knoxville Raceway

This Saturday at the Sprint Car Capital of the World is 3M Night for the Knoxville Championship Series 410, 360 and Pro Sprint Cars!

There are only three Saturday weekly events remaining this season for the Knoxville Championship Series as we build up for the Nationals and the Season Championship!

Everything you need to know for this Saturday:

Pit Gates Open – 4:00pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 6:00pm, CT

Hot Laps Begin: 7:00pm, CT

Ticket Prices: Adults $15

Seniors (62+) $12, Teens $10

Children 12 and under FREE

Tickets available at the ticket office on race day.

Pit Passes – $30.

410s pay $5,000 to win.

Pits will be open following the races.

Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 454.5000

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, knives, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app or My Race Pass app.