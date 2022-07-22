Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: July 22-24, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 22-24, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, July 22, 2022

Albany-Saratoga Speedway Malta, NY Empire Super Sprints
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
Batesville Motor Speedway Batesville, AR ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek
Birch Run Raceway Birch Run, MI Must See Racing
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dixieland Speedway Elizabeth City, NC Virginia Sprint Series
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Dodge City Summer Nationals
Eagle Valley Raceway Jim Falls, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week
Gondick Law Speedway Superior, WI Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL MOWA Midget Cars
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO All Star Circuit of Champions / POWRi Winged 410 Sprint Car Series
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Oil Capital Racing Series
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Beach Brawl
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance K&L Ready Mix Clash
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Outagamie Speedway Seymour, WI Interstate Racing Association
Plymouth Motor Speedway Plymouth, IN Illini Midgets
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Western Sprint Tour Summer Nationals / 360 Sprint Speedweek
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Wingless Sprint Series
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Summer Nationals

Saturday, July 23, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT Sprint Cars of New England
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ United Racing Club
Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Colorado National Speedway Dacono, CO Englewood Racing Association
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Dodge City Summer Nationals
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Hermiston Raceway Hermiston, OR Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek
I-35 Speedway Winston, MO USAC Midwest Racing Association
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO All Star Circuit of Champions / POWRi Winged 410 Sprint Car Series
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Oil Capital Racing Series
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Beach Brawl
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Brandon Hawkins Memorial
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Mr. Supermodified
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Bay Cities Racing Association
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Silver Bullet Speedway Owendale, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars Summer Nationals
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Western Sprint Tour Summer Nationals / 360 Sprint Speedweek
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Wingless Sprint Series
South Texas Race Ranch Corpus Christi, TX Southern United Sprints
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Sprint Cars
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds
Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID Inland Winged Sprints
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Salute to LeRoy Van Conett
Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Summer Nationals
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Interstate Racing Association
Woodhull Raceway Woodhull, NY Patriot Sprint Tour

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Knox Raceway Knox, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Brandon Hawkins Memorial
Knox Raceway Knox, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL D2 Midgets
Stuart Raceway Stuart, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars