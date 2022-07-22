Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: July 22-24, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 22-24, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, July 22, 2022

Albany-Saratoga Speedway Malta, NY Empire Super Sprints Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Batesville Motor Speedway Batesville, AR ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek Birch Run Raceway Birch Run, MI Must See Racing Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dixieland Speedway Elizabeth City, NC Virginia Sprint Series Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Dodge City Summer Nationals Eagle Valley Raceway Jim Falls, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week Gondick Law Speedway Superior, WI Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL MOWA Midget Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO All Star Circuit of Champions / POWRi Winged 410 Sprint Car Series Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Oil Capital Racing Series Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Beach Brawl Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance K&L Ready Mix Clash Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Outagamie Speedway Seymour, WI Interstate Racing Association Plymouth Motor Speedway Plymouth, IN Illini Midgets Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Western Sprint Tour Summer Nationals / 360 Sprint Speedweek Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Wingless Sprint Series US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Summer Nationals

Saturday, July 23, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT Sprint Cars of New England Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ United Racing Club Brighton Speedway Brighton, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Colorado National Speedway Dacono, CO Englewood Racing Association Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Dodge City Summer Nationals Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Hermiston Raceway Hermiston, OR Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek I-35 Speedway Winston, MO USAC Midwest Racing Association I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Indiana Sprint Week Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO All Star Circuit of Champions / POWRi Winged 410 Sprint Car Series Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Oil Capital Racing Series Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Beach Brawl Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Brandon Hawkins Memorial Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Mr. Supermodified Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Bay Cities Racing Association Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Silver Bullet Speedway Owendale, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars Summer Nationals Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Western Sprint Tour Summer Nationals / 360 Sprint Speedweek Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Wingless Sprint Series South Texas Race Ranch Corpus Christi, TX Southern United Sprints Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Sprint Cars St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID Inland Winged Sprints Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Salute to LeRoy Van Conett Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Summer Nationals Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Interstate Racing Association Woodhull Raceway Woodhull, NY Patriot Sprint Tour

Sunday, July 24, 2022