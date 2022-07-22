Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: July 22-24, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 22-24, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, July 22, 2022
|Albany-Saratoga Speedway
|Malta, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Batesville Motor Speedway
|Batesville, AR
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region
|ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek
|Birch Run Raceway
|Birch Run, MI
|Must See Racing
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dixieland Speedway
|Elizabeth City, NC
|Virginia Sprint Series
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Dodge City Summer Nationals
|Eagle Valley Raceway
|Jim Falls, WI
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Indiana Sprint Week
|Gondick Law Speedway
|Superior, WI
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Waco, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|MOWA Midget Cars
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|All Star Circuit of Champions / POWRi Winged 410 Sprint Car Series
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Beach Brawl
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|National Racing Alliance
|K&L Ready Mix Clash
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Outagamie Speedway
|Seymour, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Plymouth Motor Speedway
|Plymouth, IN
|Illini Midgets
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Western Sprint Tour
|Summer Nationals / 360 Sprint Speedweek
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Wingless Sprint Series
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|World of Outlaws
|Summer Nationals
Saturday, July 23, 2022
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|United Racing Club
|Brighton Speedway
|Brighton, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Colorado National Speedway
|Dacono, CO
|Englewood Racing Association
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Dodge City Summer Nationals
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Hermiston Raceway
|Hermiston, OR
|Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Mid-South Region
|ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek
|I-35 Speedway
|Winston, MO
|USAC Midwest Racing Association
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Indiana Sprint Week
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|All Star Circuit of Champions / POWRi Winged 410 Sprint Car Series
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Beach Brawl
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Brandon Hawkins Memorial
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|350 Supermodifieds
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Mr. Supermodified
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Bay Cities Racing Association
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Silver Bullet Speedway
|Owendale, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|Summer Nationals
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Western Sprint Tour
|Summer Nationals / 360 Sprint Speedweek
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Wingless Sprint Series
|South Texas Race Ranch
|Corpus Christi, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|Sprint Cars
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|350 Supermodifieds
|Stateline Speedway
|Post Falls, ID
|Inland Winged Sprints
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Salute to LeRoy Van Conett
|Sycamore Speedway
|Maple Park, IL
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Willamette Speedway
|Lebanon, OR
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|World of Outlaws
|Summer Nationals
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Woodhull Raceway
|Woodhull, NY
|Patriot Sprint Tour
Sunday, July 24, 2022
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Knox Raceway
|Knox, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Brandon Hawkins Memorial
|Knox Raceway
|Knox, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Indiana Sprint Week
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|D2 Midgets
|Stuart Raceway
|Stuart, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars