Joe B Miller Gains POWRi WAR Win at Lake Ozark

ELDON, Mo. (July 22, 2022) — Joe B Miller would use the low-line to perfection with the Lucas Oil POWR Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League at Lake Ozark Speedway for Night One of the Beach Brawl Weekend to earn his fifth career League feature victory.

Early on track accomplishments would witness Kory Schudy clock top-time in hot laps with a 13.792-second-lap as Mario Clouser and Wesley Smith would each earn a heat race competition victory.

Soaring into the initial start would see the high-point qualifier and pole-sitting Mario Clouser battle front-row companion Joe B Miller into the first pair of corners with Clouser earning the lead the first few laps by using a fast but tricky high-line.

Finding the fastest running line to the low-side, Joe B Miller would grab the front of the field and hold on to the lead to notch his first win this season within POWRi WAR as one-time leader Mario Clouser would wheel his way to a solid runner-up placement with point-leader Kory Schudy placing in the final podium position.

“The car was really good in the feature, the track was pretty tricky but I think the track time helped from the 410 wing race into the non-wing side; feels good to carry the speed into the weekend,” said a victorious Joe B Miller in the Eldon Missouri Victory Lane.

Maintaining a solid showing all night Zach Daum would hold steady to finish fourth as Anthony Nicholson would hard-charge to round out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League feature event for Night One of the Beach Brawl at Lake Ozark Speedway.

POWRi WAR Sprint Car League

Beach Bash

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Misouri

Friday, July 22, 2022

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Mario Clouser[5]

2. 28-Kory Schudy[2]

3. 31-Joe B Miller[7]

4. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]

5. 22M-Rees Moran[1]

6. 16-Anthony Nicholson[8]

7. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]

8. 33-Bryson Smith[3].

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith[2]

2. 5D-Zach Daum[1]

3. 8D-Will Armitage[6]

4. 26-Zach Clark[5]

5. 77-Jack Wagner[7]

6. 51-Mitchell Moore[4]

DNS: 88G-Garrett Hulsey.

Lucas Oil A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 31-Joe B Miller[2]

2. 6-Mario Clouser[1]

3. 28-Kory Schudy[5]

4. 5D-Zach Daum[6]

5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[10]

6. 44-Wesley Smith[3]

7. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]

8. 77-Jack Wagner[9]

9. 8D-Will Armitage[4]

10. 22M-Rees Moran[11]

11. 26-Zach Clark[8]

12. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]

13. 51-Mitchell Moore[12]

14. 33-Bryson Smith[14]

DNS: 88G-Garrett Hulsey.