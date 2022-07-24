Moran picks up first OCRS victory at Lake Ozark Speedway

By John Rittenoure

ELDON, Mo. (July 23, 2022) – Rees Moran has been knocking on the door looking for his first AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car victory. Saturday he finally got it.

Sitting second in points without a win, Moran has been the picture of consistency. Saturday at Lake Ozark Speedway Moran led 19 of 20 laps and become the 12th different winner in 15 events to-date.

Kyle Clark led the first lap then gave up the point to Moran on lap 2. Clark stayed within striking distance running up against the cushion and was chased by Friday night winner Whit Gastineau. With 3 laps remaining Gastineau wheeled into second dropping Clark to third. Kenny Potter crossed the line in fourth and Elizabeth Phillips rounded out the top five.

The win allowed Moran to close within 45 points of Blake Edwards for the series points lead.

Casey Wills earned D&G Contracting Hard Charger honors advancing 12 spots to 8th in the A-Feature after advancing from a 5th place finish in the B-Feature.

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Missouri

July 23, 2022

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 2. 2-Whit Gastineau[4]; 3. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 4. 55P-Kenny Potter[2]; 5. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[7]; 6. 14C-Mike Trent[6]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery[17]; 8. 31-Casey Wills[19]; 9. 5$-Danny Smith[8]; 10. 1P-Curtis Evans[13]; 11. 122-Lane Warner[16]; 12. 90-Dan Wohnoutka[14]; 13. 74-Natalie Doney[18]; 14. 88-Terry Easum[10]; 15. 18-Randy Corpening[12]; 16. 61A-Doug Fry[11]; 17. 43-Jake Greenwood[9]; 18. 16-Tyler Shane[20]; 19. 55-Johnny Kent[5]; 20. 26B-Matt Fox[15]

Hooser Tire B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 26B-Matt Fox[1]; 2. 122-Lane Warner[2]; 3. 79-Gage Montgomery[7]; 4. 74-Natalie Doney[4]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[8]; 6. 16-Tyler Shane[6]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[10]; 8. 7K-Rob Rimel[5]; 9. 1-Greg Murry[9]; 10. 9-Kevin Foreman[12]; 11. 51-Alan Cunningham[3]; 12. 5M-Blake Edwards[11]

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Rees Moran[5]; 2. 14C-Mike Trent[2]; 3. 5$-Danny Smith[6]; 4. 18-Randy Corpening[1]; 5. 122-Lane Warner[3]; 6. 26B-Matt Fox[7]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery[4]; 8. 16-Tyler Shane[9]; 9. 5M-Blake Edwards[8]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 2. 2-Whit Gastineau[9]; 3. 43-Jake Greenwood[4]; 4. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[7]; 5. 1P-Curtis Evans[5]; 6. 7K-Rob Rimel[1]; 7. 31-Casey Wills[3]; 8. 1-Greg Murry[8]; 9. 9-Kevin Foreman[2]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 55P-Kenny Potter[6]; 2. 55-Johnny Kent[2]; 3. 61A-Doug Fry[1]; 4. 88-Terry Easum[5]; 5. 90-Dan Wohnoutka[4]; 6. 74-Natalie Doney[3]; 7. 51-Alan Cunningham[8]; 8. 15-Jack Potter[7]

Lap Leaders: Kyle Clark 1, Rees Moran 2-20.

Margin of victory: 0.952.

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Casey Wills +11.

Top 10 Standings: Blake Edwards 1536; 2. Rees Moran 1491; 3. Terry Easum 1444; 4. Whit Gastineau 1155. 5. Sheldon Barksdale 1116; 6. Elizabeth Phillips 981; 7. Joe Bob Lee 901; 8. Johnny Kent 856; 9. Danny Smith 900; 10. Steven Shebester 770.