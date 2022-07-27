TERRE HAUTE’S WEDNESDAY NIGHT USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK ROUND RAINED OUT

From USAC

Terre Haute, Indiana (July 27, 2022)………Wednesday night’s scheduled round of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week at the Terre Haute Action Track has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Saturated grounds from Tuesday’s showers coupled with more rain on Wednesday morning have made the 1/2-mile dirt oval track unsuitable for racing competition in time for tonight’s program.

USAC Indiana Sprint Week will continue with round five on Thursday night, July 28, at Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

Thursday at Lincoln Park, the pits and front gates open at 4:30pm with the drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm, followed immediately by qualifying and racing.

General admission grandstand tickets at Lincoln Park are $30. Kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members, $35 for non-members and free for kids 10 and under.

The next scheduled USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at the Terre Haute Action Track arrives on Friday night, September 30, for the 23rd running of the Jim Hurtubise Classic.