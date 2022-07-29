Moles Wins Sprint Week Feature at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (July 28, 2022) — Mitchell Moles took advantage of a late race caution to hold onto the lead in route to the feature victory on Thursday during NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series at Lincoln Park Speedway. Moles, from Rasin City, California, took the lead from Jadon Rogers on the second circuit of the 30-lap main event.
Late in the feature Moles was under pressure from defending USAC National Sprint Car Series champion Brady Bacon along with Rogers and Shane Cottle. Bacon swept around the outside of Rogers and Moles to take the lead coming to the finish line to take the white flag, but a caution flag for a tangle between Robert Ballou and Kevin Thomas Jr. before Bacon could get to the finish line put Moles back to the lead.
Moles took advantage of that position to pull away for the victory. Rogers, bacon, Cottle, and Justin Grant charging from 14th to fifth position rounded out the top five.
The feature was contested after a rain delay that lasted just over 90 minutes as qualifying was taking place, forcing officials to start qualifications over again.
35th USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week
USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, Indiana
Thursday, July 28, 2022
FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING:
1. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.848
2. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.903
3. Max Adams, 37, Felker-12.903
4. Briggs Danner, 5G, Heffner South-12.911
5. Ryan Timms, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.934
6. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.990
7. Dalton Stevens, 99x, Stevens-12.996
8. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-13.006
9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15K, BGE Dougherty-13.009
10. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-13.040
11. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.062
12. Jadon Rogers, 14, Engler-13.074
13. Brent Beauchamp, 34B, Olson-13.086
14. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-13.108
15. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-13.113
16. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox-13.137
17. Dave Darland, 36D, Darland/Curb-Agajanian-13.140
18. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-13.148
19. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-13.181
20. A.J. Hopkins, 04, Burton-13.184
21. Geoff Ensign, 9, Sylvia-13.202
22. Tye Mihocko, 2E, Epperson-13.270
23. Mario Clouser, 6, EZR-13.285
24. Tom Harris, 84, Harris-13.291
25. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-13.322
26. Brady Short, 61m, Edwards-13.337
27. Alex Banales, 5x, Baldwin/Fox-13.387
28. Kyle Shipley, 17GP, Dutcher-13.391
29. Harley Burns, 16, Burns-13.395
30. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, Gilbert-13.399
31. Scotty Weir, 2B, 2B Racing-13.401
32. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-13.415
33. Matt McDonald, 5mc, McDonald-13.434
34. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-13.484
35. Braydon Cromwell, 4x, Cromwell-13.494
36. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-13.496
37. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-13.520
38. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-13.594
39. Xavier Doney, 74, Doney/Lawson-13.655
40. Brian Hayden, 2H, Hayden-13.687
41. John Sluss, 4R, FattFro-13.716
42. Shane Cockrum, 66, Amati-13.825
43. Travis Thompson, 7, Thompson-13.894
44. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-13.908
45. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-13.937
46. Kyle Cummins, 2, Yeley/Petty-13.950
47. Evan Mosley, 27, Mosley-14.055
48. Michael Clark, 8, Clark-14.099
49. Ivan Glotzbach, i1, Hayden-14.345
50. Allen Howard Jr., 4u, AJR-14.423
51. Rylan Gray, 81G, Gray-NT
52. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-NT. (Anton Hernandez also in the Yeley-Petty #2).
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 28
2022 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville
Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Track – 35th USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Dave Darland
2. Kevin Thomas Jr.
3. Brent Beauchamp
4. Brady Bacon
5. Chase Stockon
6. Ryan Timms
7. Geoff Ensign
8. Sterling Cling
9. Matt McDonald
10. Harley Burns
11. John Sluss
12. Troy Carey
13. i1 Ivan Glotzbach
Time: 2:15.85
COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Tye Mihocko
2. Jason McDougal
3. Emerson Axsom
4. Shane Cottle
5. Matt Westfall
6. Justin Grant
7. Shane Cockrum
8. Brady Short
9. Gabriel Gilbert
10. Zack Pretorius
11. Kyle Cummins
12. Allen Howard Jr.
Time: 2:13.54
PIT STOP USA THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. Brayden Fox
2. Mitchel Moles
3. Robert Ballou
4. Mario Clouser
5. Max Adams
6. Dalton Stevens
7. Scotty Weir
8. Alex Banales
9. Xavier Doney
10. Braydon Cromwell
11. Travis Thompson
Time: 2:10.54
ROD END SUPPLY FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)
1. A.J. Hopkins
2. Jadon Rogers
3. Logan Seavey
4. C.J. Leary
5. Kyle Shipley
6. Briggs Danner
7. Brody Roa
8. Brandon Mattox
9. Tom Harris
10. Brian Hayden
11. Hunter Maddox
12. Michael Clark
No Time
C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi-feature)
1. Brody Roa
2. Scotty Weir
3. Brandon Mattox
4. Xavier Doney
5. Sterling Cling
6. Zack Pretorius
7. Braydon Cromwell
8. Kyle Cummins
9. Shane Cockrum
10. John Sluss
11. Hunter Maddox
12. Travis Thompson
13. Troy Carey
14. Ivan Glotzbach
15. Allen Howard Jr.
16. Michael Clark
17. Matt McDonald
Time: 2:13.51
ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature)
1. Matt Westfall
2. Ryan Timms
3. Chase Stockon
4. Justin Grant
5. Briggs Danner
6. Kyle Shipley
7. Max Adams
8. Brody Roa
9. Tom Harris
10. Brady Short
11. Xavier Doney
12. Dalton Stevens
13. Alex Banales
14. Scotty Weir
15. Brandon Mattox
16. Harley Burns
17. Gabriel Gilbert
18. Geoff Ensign
No Time
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)
1. Mitchel Moles (2)
2. Jadon Rogers (1)
3. Brady Bacon (6)
4. Shane Cottle (3)
5. Justin Grant (14)
6. C.J. Leary (5)
7. Briggs Danner (12)
8. Brent Beauchamp (15)
9. Ryan Timms (13)
10. Dave Darland (7)
11. Chase Stockon (21)
12. Emerson Axsom (16)
13. Tye Mihocko (10)
14. Matt Westfall (11)
15. Mario Clouser (20)
16. Brayden Fox (8)
17. Kyle Shipley (22)
18. Logan Seavey (18)
19. Robert Ballou (17)
20. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4)
21. Jason McDougal (19)
22. A.J. Hopkins (9)
No Time
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Jadon Rogers, Laps 2-30 Mitchel Moles.
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS:
1-Justin Grant-1569
2-Brady Bacon-1471
3-Robert Ballou-1431
4-C.J. Leary-1411
5-Emerson Axsom-1379
6-Logan Seavey-1350
7-Chase Stockon-1158
8-Matt Westfall-1125
9-Jadon Rogers-1035
10-Jake Swanson-1020.
USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINTS:
1-Justin Grant-324
2-C.J. Leary-272
3-Brady Bacon-272
4-Chase Stockon-263
5-Mitchel Moles-253
6-Robert Ballou-252
7-Shane Cottle-249
8-Emerson Axsom-234
9-Briggs Danner-222
10-Kyle Cummins-209
OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS:
1-Justin Grant-101
2-Thomas Meseraull-92
3-Brady Bacon-90
4-Buddy Kofoid-80
5-Robert Ballou-74
6-Logan Seavey-74
7-Shane Cottle-61
8-Kaylee Bryson-61
9-C.J. Leary-55
10-Emerson Axsom-54
USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS:
1-Shane Cottle-27
2-Justin Grant-22
3-Matt Westfall-18
4-Chase Stockon-13
5-Kyle Cummins-12
6-Brady Bacon-12
7-Tye Mihocko-12
8-Briggs Danner-11
9-Jake Swanson-11
10-Brent Beauchamp-10
NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 29, , 022 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 35th USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week / Sheldon Kinser Memorial – Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Race #6