Moles Wins Sprint Week Feature at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (July 28, 2022) — Mitchell Moles took advantage of a late race caution to hold onto the lead in route to the feature victory on Thursday during NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series at Lincoln Park Speedway. Moles, from Rasin City, California, took the lead from Jadon Rogers on the second circuit of the 30-lap main event.

Late in the feature Moles was under pressure from defending USAC National Sprint Car Series champion Brady Bacon along with Rogers and Shane Cottle. Bacon swept around the outside of Rogers and Moles to take the lead coming to the finish line to take the white flag, but a caution flag for a tangle between Robert Ballou and Kevin Thomas Jr. before Bacon could get to the finish line put Moles back to the lead.

Moles took advantage of that position to pull away for the victory. Rogers, bacon, Cottle, and Justin Grant charging from 14th to fifth position rounded out the top five.

The feature was contested after a rain delay that lasted just over 90 minutes as qualifying was taking place, forcing officials to start qualifications over again.

35th USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Thursday, July 28, 2022

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING:

1. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.848

2. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.903

3. Max Adams, 37, Felker-12.903

4. Briggs Danner, 5G, Heffner South-12.911

5. Ryan Timms, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.934

6. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.990

7. Dalton Stevens, 99x, Stevens-12.996

8. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-13.006

9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15K, BGE Dougherty-13.009

10. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-13.040

11. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-13.062

12. Jadon Rogers, 14, Engler-13.074

13. Brent Beauchamp, 34B, Olson-13.086

14. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-13.108

15. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-13.113

16. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox-13.137

17. Dave Darland, 36D, Darland/Curb-Agajanian-13.140

18. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-13.148

19. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-13.181

20. A.J. Hopkins, 04, Burton-13.184

21. Geoff Ensign, 9, Sylvia-13.202

22. Tye Mihocko, 2E, Epperson-13.270

23. Mario Clouser, 6, EZR-13.285

24. Tom Harris, 84, Harris-13.291

25. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-13.322

26. Brady Short, 61m, Edwards-13.337

27. Alex Banales, 5x, Baldwin/Fox-13.387

28. Kyle Shipley, 17GP, Dutcher-13.391

29. Harley Burns, 16, Burns-13.395

30. Gabriel Gilbert, 10G, Gilbert-13.399

31. Scotty Weir, 2B, 2B Racing-13.401

32. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-13.415

33. Matt McDonald, 5mc, McDonald-13.434

34. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-13.484

35. Braydon Cromwell, 4x, Cromwell-13.494

36. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-13.496

37. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-13.520

38. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-13.594

39. Xavier Doney, 74, Doney/Lawson-13.655

40. Brian Hayden, 2H, Hayden-13.687

41. John Sluss, 4R, FattFro-13.716

42. Shane Cockrum, 66, Amati-13.825

43. Travis Thompson, 7, Thompson-13.894

44. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-13.908

45. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-13.937

46. Kyle Cummins, 2, Yeley/Petty-13.950

47. Evan Mosley, 27, Mosley-14.055

48. Michael Clark, 8, Clark-14.099

49. Ivan Glotzbach, i1, Hayden-14.345

50. Allen Howard Jr., 4u, AJR-14.423

51. Rylan Gray, 81G, Gray-NT

52. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-NT. (Anton Hernandez also in the Yeley-Petty #2).

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 28

2022 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville

Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Track – 35th USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Dave Darland

2. Kevin Thomas Jr.

3. Brent Beauchamp

4. Brady Bacon

5. Chase Stockon

6. Ryan Timms

7. Geoff Ensign

8. Sterling Cling

9. Matt McDonald

10. Harley Burns

11. John Sluss

12. Troy Carey

13. i1 Ivan Glotzbach

Time: 2:15.85

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Tye Mihocko

2. Jason McDougal

3. Emerson Axsom

4. Shane Cottle

5. Matt Westfall

6. Justin Grant

7. Shane Cockrum

8. Brady Short

9. Gabriel Gilbert

10. Zack Pretorius

11. Kyle Cummins

12. Allen Howard Jr.

Time: 2:13.54

PIT STOP USA THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. Brayden Fox

2. Mitchel Moles

3. Robert Ballou

4. Mario Clouser

5. Max Adams

6. Dalton Stevens

7. Scotty Weir

8. Alex Banales

9. Xavier Doney

10. Braydon Cromwell

11. Travis Thompson

Time: 2:10.54

ROD END SUPPLY FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature)

1. A.J. Hopkins

2. Jadon Rogers

3. Logan Seavey

4. C.J. Leary

5. Kyle Shipley

6. Briggs Danner

7. Brody Roa

8. Brandon Mattox

9. Tom Harris

10. Brian Hayden

11. Hunter Maddox

12. Michael Clark

No Time

C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi-feature)

1. Brody Roa

2. Scotty Weir

3. Brandon Mattox

4. Xavier Doney

5. Sterling Cling

6. Zack Pretorius

7. Braydon Cromwell

8. Kyle Cummins

9. Shane Cockrum

10. John Sluss

11. Hunter Maddox

12. Travis Thompson

13. Troy Carey

14. Ivan Glotzbach

15. Allen Howard Jr.

16. Michael Clark

17. Matt McDonald

Time: 2:13.51

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature)

1. Matt Westfall

2. Ryan Timms

3. Chase Stockon

4. Justin Grant

5. Briggs Danner

6. Kyle Shipley

7. Max Adams

8. Brody Roa

9. Tom Harris

10. Brady Short

11. Xavier Doney

12. Dalton Stevens

13. Alex Banales

14. Scotty Weir

15. Brandon Mattox

16. Harley Burns

17. Gabriel Gilbert

18. Geoff Ensign

No Time

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

1. Mitchel Moles (2)

2. Jadon Rogers (1)

3. Brady Bacon (6)

4. Shane Cottle (3)

5. Justin Grant (14)

6. C.J. Leary (5)

7. Briggs Danner (12)

8. Brent Beauchamp (15)

9. Ryan Timms (13)

10. Dave Darland (7)

11. Chase Stockon (21)

12. Emerson Axsom (16)

13. Tye Mihocko (10)

14. Matt Westfall (11)

15. Mario Clouser (20)

16. Brayden Fox (8)

17. Kyle Shipley (22)

18. Logan Seavey (18)

19. Robert Ballou (17)

20. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4)

21. Jason McDougal (19)

22. A.J. Hopkins (9)

No Time

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Jadon Rogers, Laps 2-30 Mitchel Moles.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS:

1-Justin Grant-1569

2-Brady Bacon-1471

3-Robert Ballou-1431

4-C.J. Leary-1411

5-Emerson Axsom-1379

6-Logan Seavey-1350

7-Chase Stockon-1158

8-Matt Westfall-1125

9-Jadon Rogers-1035

10-Jake Swanson-1020.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK POINTS:

1-Justin Grant-324

2-C.J. Leary-272

3-Brady Bacon-272

4-Chase Stockon-263

5-Mitchel Moles-253

6-Robert Ballou-252

7-Shane Cottle-249

8-Emerson Axsom-234

9-Briggs Danner-222

10-Kyle Cummins-209

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS:

1-Justin Grant-101

2-Thomas Meseraull-92

3-Brady Bacon-90

4-Buddy Kofoid-80

5-Robert Ballou-74

6-Logan Seavey-74

7-Shane Cottle-61

8-Kaylee Bryson-61

9-C.J. Leary-55

10-Emerson Axsom-54

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS:

1-Shane Cottle-27

2-Justin Grant-22

3-Matt Westfall-18

4-Chase Stockon-13

5-Kyle Cummins-12

6-Brady Bacon-12

7-Tye Mihocko-12

8-Briggs Danner-11

9-Jake Swanson-11

10-Brent Beauchamp-10

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 29, , 022 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 35th USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week / Sheldon Kinser Memorial – Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Race #6