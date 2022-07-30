Nienhiser, McIntosh and Moughan Win at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (July 29, 2022) — Paul Nienhiser, Cannon McIntosh, and Joey Moughan won feature events Friday at Jacksonville Speedway during “the Standridge”.

Nienhiser inherited the lead after Zach Hampton crashed while up front during the closing stages of the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature event. Kyle Bellm, Shelby Bosie, Trevin Littleton, and Cory Bruns rounded out the top five.

McIntosh won the POWRi National Midget Car League portion of the event charging from fourth starting position to win the main event over Brenham Crouch, Michael Pickens, Mitchell Davis, and Zach Daum.

Moughan won the 305 sprint car feature.

Midwest Open Wheel Association

5d Speed Shop Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 1T-Trevin Littleton[1]

2. 6R-Ryan Bunton[3]

3. 71-Brent Crews[7]

4. 9-Tyler Duff[2]

5. 29-Brayton Lynch[5]

6. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[6]

7. 17-Paul Haley[8]

8. 357-Ryan Edwards[4]

Collision Concepts Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 50K-Kyle Bellm[6]

2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[8]

3. 77U-Chris Urish[1]

4. 44-Cory Bruns[3]

5. 3B-Shelby Bosie[7]

6. 22S-Slater Helt[5]

DNS: 42P-Preston Perlmutter

DNS: 6-Corey Nelson

Walker Electric Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 35-Zac Hampton[1]

2. 83-Colton Fisher[2]

3. 31-Zach Daum[6]

4. 71M-Caden Englehart[5]

5. 2A-Austin Archdale[4]

6. 79J-Jacob Patton[7]

7. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn[3]

8. 7A-Will Armitage[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]

2. 50K-Kyle Bellm[4]

3. 3B-Shelby Bosie[11]

4. 1T-Trevin Littleton[6]

5. 44-Cory Bruns[12]

6. 79J-Jacob Patton[16]

7. 77U-Chris Urish[10]

8. 6R-Ryan Bunton[3]

9. 83-Colton Fisher[8]

10. 7A-Will Armitage[21]

11. 9-Tyler Duff[13]

12. 31-Zach Daum[1]

13. 71-Brent Crews[7]

14. 9T-Dylan Tuxhorn[20]

15. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[17]

16. 71M-Caden Englehart[9]

17. 17-Paul Haley[19]

18. 35-Zac Hampton[2]

19. 22S-Slater Helt[18]

20. 29-Brayton Lynch[14]

21. 2A-Austin Archdale[15]

22. 357-Ryan Edwards[22]

DNS: 6-Corey Nelson

DNS: 42P-Preston Perlmutter

POWRi National Midget League

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 56-Mitchell Davis[4]

2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]

3. 87-Jace Park[1]

4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[3]

5. 21-Emilio Hoover[6]

6. 17C-Dalton Camfield[7]

7. 17B-Austin Barnhill[5]

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Gavan Boschele[2]

2. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]

3. 91-Zach Daum[4]

4. 84-Jade Avedisian[7]

5. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]

6. 71K-Dominic Gorden[5]

7. 16C-Devin Camfield[6]

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]

2. 17-Michael Pickens[2]

3. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]

4. 31-Kyle Beilman[3]

5. 40-Chase McDermand[5]

DNS: 7T-Adam Taylor

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]

3. 17-Michael Pickens[7]

4. 56-Mitchell Davis[1]

5. 91-Zach Daum[9]

6. 25K-Taylor Reimer[16]

7. 21K-Karter Sarff[8]

8. 5-Gavan Boschele[2]

9. 84-Jade Avedisian[5]

10. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[11]

11. 21-Emilio Hoover[13]

12. 40-Chase McDermand[14]

13. 71K-Dominic Gorden[17]

14. 87-Jace Park[10]

15. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[6]

16. 16C-Devin Camfield[18]

17. 31-Kyle Beilman[12]

18. 17C-Dalton Camfield[15]

19. 7T-Adam Taylor[20]

20. 17B-Austin Barnhill[19]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[2]

2. 99-Jarrett Weyant[1]

3. 82-John Parker[5]

4. ?-Patrick Ryan[3]

5. 7B-Bret Bunton[4]

6. 8V-George Vaniter[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Trevin Littleton[1]

2. 14T-Evan Turner[2]

3. 5H-Joey Moughan[6]

4. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[4]

5. 41-Joe Jiannoni[5]

6. 00-Matt Fair[3]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 5H-Joey Moughan[2]

2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[1]

3. 1-Trevin Littleton[3]

4. 82-John Parker[4]

5. 14T-Evan Turner[5]

6. 41-Joe Jiannoni[9]

7. 00-Matt Fair[12]

8. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[7]

9. 7B-Bret Bunton[10]

10. 8V-George Vaniter[11]

11. ?-Patrick Ryan[8]

DNS: 99-Jarrett Weyant