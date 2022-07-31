Ordway Wins the Hy-Miler Nationals

SANDUSKY, Ohio (July 30, 2022) — Mike Ordway Jr. won the Hy Miler Nationals Saturday night at Sandusky Speedway with the International Super Modified Association / Midwest Supermodified Series. Ordway held off a late race challenge from Friday night’s Fast 40 feature winner Otto Sitterly for the victory. Mike McVetta, Moe Lilje, and Michael Barnes rounded out the top five.

Hy-Miler Nationals

Sandusky Speedway

Sandusky, Ohio

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Feature (100 Laps):

1. 61-Mike Ordway Jr[9]

2. 7-Otto Sitterly[8]

3. 22-Mike McVetta[5]

4. 32-Moe Lilje[14]

5. 11-Michael Barnes[3]

6. 74-Johnny Benson Jr[2]

7. 78-Mark Sammut[1]

8. 36-JJ Henes[15]

9. 95-Dave (DJ) Shullick Jr[12]

10. 88-AJ Leseicki[13]

11. 19-Trent Stephens[7]

12. 9-Tim Jedrzejek[4]

13. 97-Ben Seitz[6]

14. 05-Jeff Abold[11]

15. 8-Kyle Capodice[16]

16. 11E-Kyle Edwards[10]

17. 12-Jake Smith[17]