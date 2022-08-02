Great Lakes Super Sprints Moves Finale to Attica Raceway Park

(August 2, 2022) — The Great Lakes Super Sprints announced Monday night that their 2022 season finale would shift to Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The event will be co-sanctioned by the National Racing Alliance.

GLSS owner/operator Barry Marlow and NRA Owner Ron Hammons announced in April that Marlow would be taking over NRA for the 2023 season.

The event was originally slated to take place at Crystal Motor Speedway, but after discussions with GLSS officials the event was moved to Attica.

The Labor Day weekend finale for GLSS starts Friday September 2, 2022 at Hartford Motor Speedway in Hartford, Michigan before heading to Ohio on Saturday for the season finale.