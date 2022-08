KUTZTOWN, Penn. (August 3, 2022) — Chris Allen Jr. and Briggs Danner won USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series features Wednesday night at Action Track USA. Allen won the makeup feature from July 13th over Briggs Danner, Billy Pauch Jr, Colin White, and Aidan Borden. Danner bounced back to win the regularly scheduled main event over Alex Bright, Carmen Perigo Jr, Steve Drevicki, and Mike Thompson.