Lynton Jeffrey High Point Driver after Preliminary nights at the 360 Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 6, 2022) — After two nights of preliminary action Lynton Jeffrey found himself atop the point standings for the 32nd 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. Jeffrey’s fourth fastest qualifying effort, winning his heat race, and third place finish in the main event was a successful start to an event Jeffrey didn’t even know he would be competing in.
“It’s really good news. I can’t believe it, we didn’t even have a motor this morning,” said Jeffrey. “We were kind of ready and at the end of the day the Heywood’s let us have their motor for the night and Devin Klein was nice enough to let him take it out of his car and put it in mine for the night. It’s obviously a good motor and I haven’t raced a 360 since this race last year, so I’m pretty excited.”
Jeffrey, from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia was able to edge Aaron Reutzel, who was the high point driver after Thursday’s preliminary program by three points. 2017 360 Knoxville Nationals champion Clint Garner is third in points followed by current 360 sprint car division points leader at Knoxville Terry McCarl and Friday preliminary feature winner Brian Brown.
After his surprise appearance and performance Jeffrey seemed to already be focused in on the Saturday finale.
“Sitting on the pole the 360 nationals as another cap to wear and let’s try and get it finished off.”
32nd 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by great Southern Bank Point Standings (Unofficial)
1. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey, 490
2. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 487
3. 40-Clint Garner, 485
4. 24-Terry McCarl, 483
5. 21-Brian Brown, 481
6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 479
7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 478
8. 18-Gio Scelzi, 478
9. 24T-Christopher Thram, 471
10. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 471
11. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, 465
12. 71-Cory Eliason, 464
13. 24W-Garet Williamson, 463
14. 83H-Justin Henderson, 463
15. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 462
16. 57-Kyle Larson, 460
17. 52-Blake Hahn, 458
18. 9-Chase Randall, 456
19. 9-Matt Juhl, 450
20. 6-Kelby Watt, 450
21. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 449
22. 5-Brady Forbrook, 446
23. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 444
24. 27-Carson McCarl, 443
25. 49X-Cale Thomas, 441
26. 88-Austin McCarl, 440
27. 95-Matt Covington, 440
28. 11M-Parker Price-Miller, 438
29. 39-Justin Sanders, 437
30. 14-Corey Day, 436
31. 36-Jason Martin, 436
32. 22X-Riley Goodno, 435
33. 20-Anthony Macri, 433
34. 26-Zeb Wise, 429
35. 21H-Brady Bacon, 426
36. 64-Ian Madsen, 420
37. 11N-Harli White, 418
38. 75AU-Tyler Blank, 415
39. 2M-Davey Heskin, 414
40. 44-Chris Martin, 413
41. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 412
42. 4-Cam Martin, 412
43. 55T-McKenna Haase, 409
44. 53D-Jack Dover, 407
45. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 404
46. 83-Austin Miller, 404
47. 7C-Devin Kline, 402
48. 94-Jeff Swindell, 400
49. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 399
50. 27B-Jake Bubak, 387
51. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 372
52. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 365
53. 8M-Kade Morton, 365
54. 4W-Jamie Ball, 364
55. 23-Devon Dobie, 364
56. 17W-Shane Golobic, 361
57. 7M-Chance Morton, 360
58. 10P-Dylan Postier, 357
59. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 357
60. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 356
61. 1X-Tim Crawley, 356
62. 16A-Colby Copeland, 350
63. 21G-Gunner Ramey, 339
64. 45-Rusty Hickman, 338
65. 5M-Collin Moyle, 336
66. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 335
67. 99-Tony Rost, 331
68. 13V-Seth Brahmer, 330
69. 26H-Scott Bogucki, 330
70. 7B-Ben Brown, 326
71. 9G-Ryan Giles, 326
72. 70-Calvin Landis, 326
73. 27H-Daryn Pittman, 325
74. 9MB-JJ Beaver, 322
75. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 321
76. 22-Ryan Leavitt, 320
77. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 319
78. 28-Luke Verardi, 317
79. 53-Joe Beaver, 317
80. 22W-Aaron Werner, 314
81. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 313
82. 24N-Nathan Mills, 313
83. 1CC-Clayton Christensen, 312
84. 6J-Jett Carney, 312
85. 6C-Logan Calderwood, 307
86. 15-Bobby Mincer, 307
87. 2-Alex Pettas, 306
88. 42-Sye Lynch, 305
89. 19-Wes Wofford, 305
90. 5T-Ryan Timms, 303
91. 1A-John Anderson, 301
92. 199-Ryan Bowers, 300
93. 4D-Charles Davis Jr., 297
94. 17-Matt Allen, 293
95. 8H-Jacob Hughes, 287
96. 4H-Cody Hansen, 277
97. 9M-Ricky Montgomery, 272
98. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 268
99. 10-Landon Britt, 259
100. 41-Chase Moran, 259
101. 33-Alan Zoutte, 242
102. 2P-Chase Porter, 230
103. 3M-Michael Pinnel, 228
104. 4S-Adam Speckman, 221
105. 2D-Dylan Opdahl, 219
106. 7-Tyler Lee, 202
107. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 195