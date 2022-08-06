Lynton Jeffrey High Point Driver after Preliminary nights at the 360 Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 6, 2022) — After two nights of preliminary action Lynton Jeffrey found himself atop the point standings for the 32nd 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. Jeffrey’s fourth fastest qualifying effort, winning his heat race, and third place finish in the main event was a successful start to an event Jeffrey didn’t even know he would be competing in.

“It’s really good news. I can’t believe it, we didn’t even have a motor this morning,” said Jeffrey. “We were kind of ready and at the end of the day the Heywood’s let us have their motor for the night and Devin Klein was nice enough to let him take it out of his car and put it in mine for the night. It’s obviously a good motor and I haven’t raced a 360 since this race last year, so I’m pretty excited.”

Jeffrey, from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia was able to edge Aaron Reutzel, who was the high point driver after Thursday’s preliminary program by three points. 2017 360 Knoxville Nationals champion Clint Garner is third in points followed by current 360 sprint car division points leader at Knoxville Terry McCarl and Friday preliminary feature winner Brian Brown.

After his surprise appearance and performance Jeffrey seemed to already be focused in on the Saturday finale.

“Sitting on the pole the 360 nationals as another cap to wear and let’s try and get it finished off.”

32nd 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by great Southern Bank Point Standings (Unofficial)

1. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey, 490

2. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 487

3. 40-Clint Garner, 485

4. 24-Terry McCarl, 483

5. 21-Brian Brown, 481

6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 479

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 478

8. 18-Gio Scelzi, 478

9. 24T-Christopher Thram, 471

10. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 471

11. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, 465

12. 71-Cory Eliason, 464

13. 24W-Garet Williamson, 463

14. 83H-Justin Henderson, 463

15. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 462

16. 57-Kyle Larson, 460

17. 52-Blake Hahn, 458

18. 9-Chase Randall, 456

19. 9-Matt Juhl, 450

20. 6-Kelby Watt, 450

21. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 449

22. 5-Brady Forbrook, 446

23. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 444

24. 27-Carson McCarl, 443

25. 49X-Cale Thomas, 441

26. 88-Austin McCarl, 440

27. 95-Matt Covington, 440

28. 11M-Parker Price-Miller, 438

29. 39-Justin Sanders, 437

30. 14-Corey Day, 436

31. 36-Jason Martin, 436

32. 22X-Riley Goodno, 435

33. 20-Anthony Macri, 433

34. 26-Zeb Wise, 429

35. 21H-Brady Bacon, 426

36. 64-Ian Madsen, 420

37. 11N-Harli White, 418

38. 75AU-Tyler Blank, 415

39. 2M-Davey Heskin, 414

40. 44-Chris Martin, 413

41. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 412

42. 4-Cam Martin, 412

43. 55T-McKenna Haase, 409

44. 53D-Jack Dover, 407

45. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 404

46. 83-Austin Miller, 404

47. 7C-Devin Kline, 402

48. 94-Jeff Swindell, 400

49. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 399

50. 27B-Jake Bubak, 387

51. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 372

52. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 365

53. 8M-Kade Morton, 365

54. 4W-Jamie Ball, 364

55. 23-Devon Dobie, 364

56. 17W-Shane Golobic, 361

57. 7M-Chance Morton, 360

58. 10P-Dylan Postier, 357

59. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 357

60. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 356

61. 1X-Tim Crawley, 356

62. 16A-Colby Copeland, 350

63. 21G-Gunner Ramey, 339

64. 45-Rusty Hickman, 338

65. 5M-Collin Moyle, 336

66. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 335

67. 99-Tony Rost, 331

68. 13V-Seth Brahmer, 330

69. 26H-Scott Bogucki, 330

70. 7B-Ben Brown, 326

71. 9G-Ryan Giles, 326

72. 70-Calvin Landis, 326

73. 27H-Daryn Pittman, 325

74. 9MB-JJ Beaver, 322

75. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 321

76. 22-Ryan Leavitt, 320

77. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 319

78. 28-Luke Verardi, 317

79. 53-Joe Beaver, 317

80. 22W-Aaron Werner, 314

81. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 313

82. 24N-Nathan Mills, 313

83. 1CC-Clayton Christensen, 312

84. 6J-Jett Carney, 312

85. 6C-Logan Calderwood, 307

86. 15-Bobby Mincer, 307

87. 2-Alex Pettas, 306

88. 42-Sye Lynch, 305

89. 19-Wes Wofford, 305

90. 5T-Ryan Timms, 303

91. 1A-John Anderson, 301

92. 199-Ryan Bowers, 300

93. 4D-Charles Davis Jr., 297

94. 17-Matt Allen, 293

95. 8H-Jacob Hughes, 287

96. 4H-Cody Hansen, 277

97. 9M-Ricky Montgomery, 272

98. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 268

99. 10-Landon Britt, 259

100. 41-Chase Moran, 259

101. 33-Alan Zoutte, 242

102. 2P-Chase Porter, 230

103. 3M-Michael Pinnel, 228

104. 4S-Adam Speckman, 221

105. 2D-Dylan Opdahl, 219

106. 7-Tyler Lee, 202

107. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 195