Max Adams Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (August 5, 2022) — Max Adams won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. The victory was Adams first of the 2022 season. Saban Bibent, Scotty Weir, Colton Cottle, and Tye Mihocko rounded out the top five.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday, August 5, 2022
Feature:
1. Max Adams
2. Saban Bibent
3. Scotty Weir
4. Colten Cottle
5. Tye Mihocko
6. Jadon Rogers
7. Sterling Cling
8. Harley Burns
9. Korbin Hayslett
10. Jack Hoyer
11. Colin Grissom
12. Dallas Hewitt
13. Brayden Clark
14. Dustin Ingle
15. Travis Hery
16. Anton Hernandez
17. Derek Crane
18. Cole Bodine
19. Kyle Shipley
20. Brandon Morin
21. Aaron Davis
22. Larry Kingseed Jr
23. Zack Pretorius
24. Matt Goodnight