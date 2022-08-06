Max Adams Wins at Gas City

GAS CITY, Ind. (August 5, 2022) — Max Adams won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. The victory was Adams first of the 2022 season. Saban Bibent, Scotty Weir, Colton Cottle, and Tye Mihocko rounded out the top five.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday, August 5, 2022

Feature:

1. Max Adams

2. Saban Bibent

3. Scotty Weir

4. Colten Cottle

5. Tye Mihocko

6. Jadon Rogers

7. Sterling Cling

8. Harley Burns

9. Korbin Hayslett

10. Jack Hoyer

11. Colin Grissom

12. Dallas Hewitt

13. Brayden Clark

14. Dustin Ingle

15. Travis Hery

16. Anton Hernandez

17. Derek Crane

18. Cole Bodine

19. Kyle Shipley

20. Brandon Morin

21. Aaron Davis

22. Larry Kingseed Jr

23. Zack Pretorius

24. Matt Goodnight