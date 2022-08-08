Meseraull Wins at Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (August 7, 2022) — Thomas Meseraull won the non-wing sprint car feature Sunday night at Circle City Raceway. Meseraull moved up from seventh starting positive for the victory over eighth starting Koby Barksdale. Parker Fredrickson, Scotty Weir, and Jake Swanson rounded out the top five. Zach Wigal won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series main event.

Circle City Raceway

Indianapolis, Indiana

Friday, August 7, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifyiing Flight #1

1. 16-Harley Burns, 13.708[2]

2. 34-Parker Frederickson, 13.714[6]

3. 4J-Justin Owen, 13.787[5]

4. 00-Collin Grissom, 14.062[1]

5. 5M-Matt McDonald, 14.302[4]

6. 17L-Billy Lawless, 14.488[3]

Qualifyiing Flight #2

1. 77FR-Ryan Thomas, 13.601[5]

2. 11-Brent Beauchamp, 14.083[2]

3. 38P-Seth Parker, 14.212[4]

4. 34C-Sterling Cling, 14.270[6]

5. 4-Michael Fischesser, 14.640[3]

Qualifyiing Flight #3

1. 77S-Travis Berryhill, 13.572[6]

2. 77AU-Thomas Meseraull, 13.882[5]

3. 11D-Aaron Davis, 14.127[1]

4. 16K-Koby Barksdale, 14.256[2]

5. 4R-John Sluss, 14.816[4]

6. 37-Dave Gross, 16.307[3]

Qualifyiing Flight #4

1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson, 13.627[5]

2. 91-Kayleb Bolton, 14.380[4]

3. 19WI-Derek Crane, 14.577[1]

4. 42-Brayden Clark, 14.601[6]

5. 20-Tayte Williamson, 14.705[3]

6. 7-John McVey, 15.340[2]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 4J-Justin Owen[2]

2. 34-Parker Frederickson[3]

3. 5M-Matt McDonald[5]

4. 00-Collin Grissom[1]

5. 81G-Rylan Gray[7]

6. 16-Harley Burns[4]

7. 17L-Billy Lawless[6]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 11-Brent Beauchamp[3]

2. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[4]

3. 24-Scotty Weir[6]

4. 34C-Sterling Cling[1]

5. 38P-Seth Parker[2]

6. 4-Michael Fischesser[5]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 77AU-Thomas Meseraull[3]

2. 16K-Koby Barksdale[1]

3. 11D-Aaron Davis[2]

4. 77S-Travis Berryhill[4]

5. 4R-John Sluss[5]

6. 37-Dave Gross[6]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[4]

2. 19WI-Derek Crane[2]

3. 42-Brayden Clark[1]

4. 20-Tayte Williamson[5]

5. 91-Kayleb Bolton[3]

6. 7-John McVey[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 77AU-Thomas Meseraull[7]

2. 16K-Koby Barksdale[8]

3. 34-Parker Frederickson[5]

4. 24-Scotty Weir[10]

5. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[4]

6. 11-Brent Beauchamp[1]

7. 34C-Sterling Cling[14]

8. 77S-Travis Berryhill[15]

9. 16-Harley Burns[21]

10. 17L-Billy Lawless[25]

11. 00-Collin Grissom[13]

12. 42-Brayden Clark[12]

13. 20-Tayte Williamson[16]

14. 4R-John Sluss[19]

15. 4J-Justin Owen[6]

16. 11D-Aaron Davis[11]

17. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[3]

18. 19WI-Derek Crane[2]

19. 91-Kayleb Bolton[20]

20. 4-Michael Fischesser[22]

21. 37-Dave Gross[23]

22. 81G-Rylan Gray[17]

23. 5M-Matt McDonald[9]

24. 38P-Seth Parker[18]

25. 7-John McVey[24]

USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Qualifying Flight #1

1. 18-Zach Wigal, 13.992[2]

2. 4K-Kayla Roell, 14.210[1]

3. 5M-Michael Magic, 14.374[6]

4. 5Y-Josh Yenser, 14.442[3]

5. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 14.589[5]

6. 4T-Cody Dye, 14.850[4]

7. 20X-Jonathan Watson, 14.984[7]

Qualifying Flight #2

1. 12-Chris Dickey, 13.938[6]

2. 71-Stratton Briggs, 13.968[4]

3. 49P-Carl Peterson IV, 14.049[2]

4. 01-Ryan Moran, 14.526[1]

5. 97-Jim Jones, 15.081[3]

6. 5-Tyler Watkins, 15.261[5]

Qualifying Flight #3

1. 9P-Wes Pinkerton, 13.937[4]

2. 11T-Alex Watson, 14.002[1]

3. 35-Bryce Massingill, 14.006[2]

4. 36-Ian Creager, 14.240[3]

5. 11L-Taylor Nibert, 14.324[5]

6. 87-Travis Stickels, 15.070[6]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Zach Wigal[4]

2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[5]

3. 5Y-Josh Yenser[1]

4. 5M-Michael Magic[2]

5. 4K-Kayla Roell[3]

6. 20X-Jonathan Watson[7]

7. 4T-Cody Dye[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[2]

2. 71-Stratton Briggs[3]

3. 01-Ryan Moran[1]

4. 12-Chris Dickey[4]

5. 97-Jim Jones[5]

6. 5-Tyler Watkins[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Bryce Massingill[2]

2. 9P-Wes Pinkerton[4]

3. 36-Ian Creager[1]

4. 11L-Taylor Nibert[5]

5. 11T-Alex Watson[3]

6. 87-Travis Stickels[6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 18-Zach Wigal[3]

2. 5M-Michael Magic[10]

3. 71-Stratton Briggs[6]

4. 12-Chris Dickey[11]

5. 11T-Alex Watson[15]

6. 5Y-Josh Yenser[7]

7. 36-Ian Creager[9]

8. 20X-Jonathan Watson[16]

9. 4T-Cody Dye[19]

10. 4K-Kayla Roell[13]

11. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[4]

12. 87-Travis Stickels[18]

13. 97-Jim Jones[14]

14. 5-Tyler Watkins[17]

15. 01-Ryan Moran[8]

16. 35-Bryce Massingill[1]

17. 9P-Wes Pinkerton[2]

18. 11L-Taylor Nibert[12]

19. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[5]