USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour in Georgia this weekend

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – August 11, 2022 – The Georgia-based United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars invade their home state for a two-track double-header this weekend. On Friday, August 12th the traveling series kicks off the weekend at Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia for the USCS Georgia State Sprint Car Championship Race. On the following night, Saturday, August 13th the USCS drivers return to Senoia Raceway in Senoia Georgia for the 13th Annual USCS Senoia Summer Nationals event.

Both events are expected to draw top drivers from seven or eight states including a number of past Champions and feature winners from several series. Each event awards both National and USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series championship points. Each event will pay $2250 to the winner.

The United Sprint car series has a long history with both tracks as Lavonia Speedway was on the series inaugural season schedule on July 4, 1997 when Tim Crawley from Benton Arkansas won the event that was part of a four-day Independence Day Holiday weekend swing. The series’ first visit to Senoia Raceway was during its days as a paved oval at least 20 seasons ago.

Each night’s racing card also includes Late Model and Stock Car Racing in the speedway’s weekly racing divisions.

For more info about Lavonia Speedway please visit www.lavoniaspeedway.net For more info about Senoia Raceway please go to www.senoiaraceway1969.com For information about the United Sprint Car Series (USCS) pleae visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.