Swanson Wins MSCS Feature at Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (August 12, 2022) — Jake Swanson won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at the Terre Haute Action Track. Robert Ballou, Mitchell Moles, Chase Stockon, and Jason McDougal rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Terre Haute Action Track
Terre Haute, Indiana
Friday, August 12, 2022
Feature:
1. Jake Swanson
2. Robert Ballou
3. Mitchell Moles
4. Chase Stockon
5. Jason McDougal
6. Max Adams
7. Thomas Meseraull
8. Jadon Rogers
9. Saban Bibent
10. Alex Banales
11. Brandon Mattox
12. Brian Hayden
13. Sam Scott
14. Aric Gentry
15. Travis Thompson
16. Ryan Bond
17. Collin Ambrose
18. Joss Moffatt
19. Carson Garrett
20. Dylan Moan