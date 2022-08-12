Swanson Wins MSCS Feature at Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (August 12, 2022) — Jake Swanson won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at the Terre Haute Action Track. Robert Ballou, Mitchell Moles, Chase Stockon, and Jason McDougal rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Terre Haute Action Track

Terre Haute, Indiana

Friday, August 12, 2022

Feature:

1. Jake Swanson

2. Robert Ballou

3. Mitchell Moles

4. Chase Stockon

5. Jason McDougal

6. Max Adams

7. Thomas Meseraull

8. Jadon Rogers

9. Saban Bibent

10. Alex Banales

11. Brandon Mattox

12. Brian Hayden

13. Sam Scott

14. Aric Gentry

15. Travis Thompson

16. Ryan Bond

17. Collin Ambrose

18. Joss Moffatt

19. Carson Garrett

20. Dylan Moan