Malcuit Grabs Checkers at Wayne County

ORRVILLE,Oh- Sprint Car star Henry Malcuit notched his third win of the season in the Pine Tree Towing-backed division. Malcuit, already one of the favorites in the upcoming $15,000-to-win Pete Jacobs Memorial (Sunday Sept. 4), solidified that opinion by leading from flag-to-flag in the 25-lap main event.

Malcuit led from the outset with Zeth Sabo and Jordan Ryan waging a torrid battle for second with Tyler Street and Trey Jacobs in tow. A red flag for a flipping Jake Hesson halted action on lap 16. Hesson escaped uninjured.

On the restart, Sabo jumped the cushion and dropped to fifth with Ryan now chasing Malcuit. Malcuit led the remaining nine circuits, increasing his points lead in the process with his eighth top six finish of the season. Ryan hung on for second, with Street, Jacobs, and Sabo rounding out the top five.

“We are getting faster at the right time of year,” Malcuit said. “The (Jacobs Memorial) is one we would really like to win. We didn’t set out to win the track championship, but we’ve been really good here all year.”