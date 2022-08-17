Eight Races, Ten Days: Tri-State Summer Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Launches Friday at Outlaw Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 17, 2022) – The 2022 Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 season is hitting the homestretch, but the action is far from over, as the Series is set to conclude the month of August with the inaugural Tri-State Summer Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts; an eight-race, ten-day invasion of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania stretching between Friday, August 19, and Sunday, August 28. The northeast takeover will blast off at Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York, on Friday evening.

Outlaw Speedway, located just 15 miles north of Watkins Glen International, will kick-off a full Empire State slate for “America’s Series,” continuing on Saturday evening, August 20, at Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, New York. Weekend action will continue with a visit to Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York, on Sunday, August 21.

The three-day, three-race frolic through the Finger Lakes will not only promise action, but also big money, as Series regulars, along with a stout contingent of local and regional invaders, will battle for a total winner’s share equaling $26,000; $8,000, $10,000, and $8,000, respectively.

A two-day break will give teams a chance to catch their breath, as Tri-State Summer Swing competition will continue on Wednesday, August 24, with a $6,000-to-win program at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, followed by a one-night, $12,000-to-win blockbuster in the Garden State. Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey, hosting the first and only New Jersey stop for the All Stars in 2022, will host the Series on Thursday, August 25.

Once action in New Jersey concludes, the All Star Circuit of Champions will turn their attention back to the Keystone State, ready to conclude their Tri-State Summer Swing with stops at Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and Bedford Speedway on Friday through Sunday, August 26-28.

In what is expected to be a hard-fought tango with the Pennsylvania Posse, the All Stars will fight for a total winner’s share equaling $21,300 in the Pennsylvania trio, all of which kicking-off with Williams Grove’s annual Jack Gunn Memorial. The Jack Gunn will feature two, full 20-lap features awarding $4,000 each.

Lincoln Speedway’s annual Kramer Klash, honoring National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Kramer Williamson, will pay $7,300-to-win, followed by a $6,000 showdown at the historic Bedford Fairgrounds.

Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney, fresh off of his top-five run in the 61st Knoxville Nationals, will lead the All Star charge into the Tri-State Summer Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts. The defending All Star champion and Rookie of the Year stands on top of the current championship points over Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck. Parker Price-Miller is currently third in the driver title chase, followed by Cap Henry, Zeb Wise, Hunter Schuerenberg, Bill Balog, Chris Windom, and Kyle Reinhardt.

Courtney not only holds down the championship fort, but he is also the leading winner, accumulating six thus far in 2022, five during points-earning action, which includes a recent two-race sweep at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri. Peck owns four victories on the year, tied with Sikeston, Missouri’s Hunter Schuerenberg.

St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu is the most recent All Star winner, securing an $8,000 payday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 30.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.