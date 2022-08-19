Ostermiller Memorial at Big Sky next for ASCS Frontier

By Andrew Kunas

BILLINGS, Mont. – A special two nights of racing are next for the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, as it honors a beloved figure in Montana sprint car racing. The Harvey Ostermiller Memorial, presented by Kirkness Roofing and Briggs Distributing, is Friday and Saturday at Big Sky Speedway outside Billings.

The event, two nights for the first time, is in memory of the longtime Montana sprint car racer and later car owner. Ostermiller, who was loved and respected by all in the Montana sprint car community, passed away in 2016. An event bearing Harvey’s name was run in 2018, won by J.J. Hickle. It was brought back last year and won by eventual series champion Logan Forler. Ostermiller was a major figure at Big Sky Speedway, having helped financially since its opening in the early 2000’s and later its reopening in 2012.

Big Sky Speedway and Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, decided to extend the event to two days this year in an effort to make it a staple of Montana sprint car racing. Kirkness Roofing has stepped up to sponsor the event. At this time, Friday’s main event will pay $1,500 to win while Saturday’s finale will pay $2,000.

Trever Kirkland of Helena, Montana enters the event with a 113-point lead in the ASCS Frontier Region points standings, having won two of the last three races and leading the series with three wins overall. Kirkland won the last race at Big Sky Speedway, taking the Montana Summer Shootout on July 30th. He won last Saturday’s Wyoming Sprint Car Showdown at Sweetwater Speedway. Kirkland, a former Montana sprint car champion seeking his first title under the ASCS banner, will look to add the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial to his resume this weekend.

After a successful and popular trial run a few weeks ago, the series will run the four-car pole shuffle in place of the redraw for main event starting positions for the top four cars in passing points in heat race action each night. Briggs Distributing is sponsoring, with $200 going to the pole shuffle winner each night and $100 each to the other three participants. A hard charger bonus from the grandstands will also be started up each night by the announce both, with Saturday’s total being rounded up to end in 12 as a nod to Ostermiller’s longtime car number as a driver and an owner. Other bonuses for drivers will be accepted during the weekend.

Racing is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time both nights at the track located north of town on U.S. Hwy 87 on the way to Roundup. The ASCS Frontier Region sprint cars will be joined by WISSOTA midwest modifieds and street stocks both nights. Sport compacts will race Friday and are then replaced by IMCA modifieds on Saturday. Tickets each day are $20 with seniors getting in for $15. As is tradition at Big Sky Speedway, kids under 60 inches tall are in for free.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, along with news and info on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour and other ASCS regional tours, can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.