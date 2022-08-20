STEVE BUCKWALTER WINS BILLY KIMMEL MEMORIAL ON MESSICK’S EQUIPMENT NIGHT AT WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY

By Shawn Brouse
MECHANICSBURG, PA – It has been a very trying year for Steve
Buckwalter and the Clair and Jan Ritter Team.
Buckwalter, of Royersford, turned things around a bit Friday night as
he captured the Billy Kimmel Memorial and $6,000 in the 25-lap sprint
car feature. It was his 12th career Grove win.
“It has been a long time coming,” Buckwalter said. “We’ve been really
struggling with the car.”
In the 40-lap main event for the World of Outlaws Late Model series,
it was Shane Clanton picking up the $10,000 win.
Buckwalter started second and raced into the lead over Alan Krimes and
Devon Borden.
“I knew Borden would be fast, and also Krimes, I figured if he beat me
to turn one, it would be really tough to get around him.”
A fourth turn accident brought the race under caution with two laps
completed. Brent Shearer, Robbie Kendall and Gordon Senft were
involved. Everybody was okay and only Kendall didn’t restart.
Buckwalter controlled the restart as Borden took second from Krimes.
Ninth starter Chase Dietz was into the top four and 17th starter
Freddie Rahmer into seventh with six laps completed.
Meanwhile at the front, Borden was running Buckwalter down as they
blasted around the cushion.
Buckwalter reached the back of the field and the slower car of Austin
Burke. This brought Borden right to his bumper as they raced down the
frontstretch. Borden ducked under Buckwalter entering turn one as
Buckwalter also tried to pass Burke on the inside. It was very tight
racing off the second corner with Buckwalter holding on.
“I was catching that lapped car and I didn’t realize Borden was that
close,” Buckwalter said. “I knew I wasn’t close enough to slide the
lapped car, but I wanted to see how good my car stuck. I got in there
and slid up to him like I intended to, but then I seen Borden and had
to get on the gas. I picked up the pace and ran it a little harder and
the car handled it.”
Tyler Reeser stopped entering turn three bringing out the yellow with
11 laps completed.
Buckwalter’s restart was good enough to keep Borden from tying a first
turn slider. Rahmer raced into fifth.
Buckwalter pulled away a bit from Borden following the restart and was
in control as Dietz took third from Krimes.
Dylan Norris slowed on the backstretch bringing the field under
caution again with 10 laps to go.
Borden was closer on this restart, but couldn’t clear the pass as
Buckwalter raced off the second corner with the lead.
The yellow flew again with eight laps to go for Rick Lafferty.
This gave Borden another shot, but it was Buckwalter staying strong on
the cushion in turns one and two.
Rahmer ducked under Dietz for third spot.
Lance Dewease, who started 18th after being collected in a heat race
crash, raced into fifth. He took fourth from Dietz as Buckwalter built
a comfortable lead again.
Dewease went after Rahmer for third. He’d take the spot entering turn one.
It was Buckwalter scoring the win by 2.7 seconds over Borden and the
hard-charging Dewease. Rahmer and Dietz completed the top five. Kyle
Moody, Krimes, TJ Stutts, Jordan Givler and Shearer rounded out the
top 10.
Krimes won the first heat after a side-by-side battle with Reeser.
Buckwalter won the second heat over Givler. A total of 20 sprint cars
were on hand.
The World of Outlaw Late Model series made their annual visit to
Williams Grove. Ryan Gustin and Shane Clanton shared the front row for
the 40-lap, $10,000 to win feature.
Clanton grabbed the lead and had the race under control early, but Max
Blair closed on him with 15 laps to go. Gustin also moved back into
the picture.
As they began closing on slower traffic with 10 to go, the yellow flag
flew. Clanton got a good restart keeping Blair and Gustin at bay.
Clanton streaked away from there scoring his second win of the season
and career series win number 48. Blair, Gustin, Tanner English and
Rick Eckert completed the top five. Eddie Carrier Jr., series point
leader Dennis Erb Jr., Josh Richards, Dale Hollidge and Jason Covert
rounded out the top 10.
Erb set quick time over the 3R0-car late model field with a lap of
19.636. Erb, Clanton, and Gustin won the heat races. Kyle Hardy won
the Last Chance Showdown.
Sprint Car Feature (25 laps): 1. Steve Buckwalter. 2. Devon Borden. 3.
Lance Dewease. 4. Freddie Rahmer. 5. Chase Dietz. 6. Kyle Moody. 7.
Alan Krimes. 8. TJ Stutts. 9. Jordan Givler. 10. Brent Shearer. 11.
Dylan Norris. 12. Tyler Reeser. 13. Chad Trout. 14. Bryn Gohn. 15.
Austin Burke. 16. Rick Lafferty. 17. Jason Shultz. 18. Gordon Senft
III. 19. Robbie Kendall. 20. Tyler Bear.