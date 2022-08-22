Brown victorious in POWRi 410 Outlaw League finale at Missouri State Fair

By Fully Injected Motorsports:

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (August 22, 2022) – Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing put home-state fans on their feet Sunday night at Missouri State Fair Speedway in Sedalia, Missouri, doing so by capturing a first-ever POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League victory for a $5,000 payday. The win, occurring in the Series’ season finale – Ron Ditzfeld Memorial, commenced from the front row, losing command at the initial start to Roger Crockett before charging by the Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, wheelman with just over five remaining in the 20-lapper.

Cautions leading up to Brown’s pass set the tone, as Crockett’s early advantage stretched to nearly five seconds.

Brown’s packed-house victory, a perfect momentum kick after a hard-fought Jackson Nationals doubleheader at Jackson Motorplex one day prior, bumps his season win total to five; the Missouri State Fair triumph was Brown’s first at a venue other than Knoxville Raceway.

As mentioned, Brown participated in the Jackson Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series leading into his visit to Sedalia. The Higginsville, Missouri, native finished 10th and 16th, respectively, in the Saturday double, forced to race twice after Mother Nature swept action on Thursday and Friday.

“To win the Ron Ditzfeld Memorial is pretty special. Ron was one of my very first sponsors, so to win with his name on the car, and to have his family with us in victory lane, is incredibly special for this team,” Brown said of his Sedalia win. “Hats off to this entire team. To leave Jackson on Saturday and be ready to race on Sunday says a lot about their dedication and willingness to do whatever it takes to win. Success wouldn’t be possible without their effort.”

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2022 campaign with Knoxville Raceway’s Season Championship on Saturday, August 27. “Blackjack” is currently second in the championship standings, trailing Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel.

SPECIAL THANKS:

SOCIAL MEDIA:

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

2022 STATISTICS:

Top-fives: 21

Top-tens: 28

Wins: 5

2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

Highlighted Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals with 14th-place score in Saturday finale. Finished third with World of Outlaws at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, on Saturday, April 2. Earned first feature victory of the season in Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, April 30; took lead on lap 5 and never looked back. Finished sixth (against 43-car field) at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 7. Earned second Knoxville Raceway victory of the season on Saturday, May 14. Finished third at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 21. Finished second during Thursday Thunder program at Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 26. Finished 11th in the Bob Weikert Memorial preliminary at Port Royal Speedway on Friday, May 27. Finished fifth and second in Knoxville Raceway double features program on Saturday, June 4 (the second feature was a make-up main event from 4/23). Earned back-to-back podium finishes during Knoxville Raceway’s Brownells Big Guns Bash featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series on Friday and Saturday, June 10-11; Brown finished third and first, respectively. Finished sixth at Jackson Motorplex (Border Battle) on Saturday, June 18. Finished second in night two of Huset’s Speedway’s High Bank Nationals on Friday, June 24; led laps 9-32. Finished second with ASCS National Tour at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, on Saturday, June 25. Finished fourth in Knoxville Raceway’s Mid-Season Championship on July 2. Finished second from seventh in Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, July 9. Finished third in Jokers Wild program during Eldora Speedway’s Kings Royal week. Finished sixth in the Historical Big One at Eldora Speedway. Finished sixth in the $175,000-to-win Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway. Finished second in Knoxville Raceway 360 sprint car start on Saturday, July 23; set quick time and won heat race. Finished seventh in the fourth annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at I-70 Motorsports Park on Friday, July 29. Finished fifth during All Star Circuit of Champions visit to Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, July 30. Won respective 360 Knoxville Nationals preliminary feature on Friday, August 5. Finished sixth in 360 Knoxville Nationals finale on Saturday, August 6. Qualified for 2022 Knoxville Nationals A-Main with fourth-place run in Friday’s “Hard Knox” program; finished 20th in 50-lap finale. Finished tenth in Jackson Nationals preliminary. Scored fifth win of 2022 in Missouri State Fair’s POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League event on Sunday, August 21; first-ever POWRi 410 victory.

ABOUT CASEY’S:

ABOUT FVP:

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

