Championship Finale This Saturday Night at Marysville Raceway

By Troy Hennig

Marysville, CA – (8-22-22) …After a season filled with blood, sweat, and tears, the competitors have one final chance to showcase their skills this Saturday night, Aug 27th. Three champions are set to be crowned in the winged 360 sprints, Crate Sprints, and IMCA Sport Mods. It all comes down to grit and determination for the final time of 2022.

Front gate is scheduled to open at 5 PM. Pit gate will open at 3 PM. Racing is scheduled to start around 6 :30 PM. Adult ticket price is $15.00 (16-61), junior/seniors/military discount with card $13.00 (12-15, 62+), kids are $6.00 (6-11), five and under are FREE tonight. As always, parking is FREE at Marysville Raceway. Direct link to purchase your tickets online can be found here https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2022

Bobby Butler has been the man to beat for most of the season. He comes into this Saturday night with a tremendous point lead over second spot Korey Lovell. Butler, in search of his first Marysville Raceway title, has been a leader on and off the track. Butler is often seen walking the grandstands, interacting with the fans, and offering giveaways as well. The real battle is for the second spot. Lovell holds a 14-point edge over Carson Hall, and a 15-point edge over Billy Wallace. Pat Harvey currently sits fifth but is only five-points ahead of Kevin Lovell. Dennis Scherer, Brad Bumgarner, and Casey Schmitz all have a mathematical chance to end up in that fifth spot. Saturday will serve as the 13th and final point show of the year for the 360 sprints.

The Crate Sprints have enjoyed a breakout season. Car counts have nearly doubled since last season and the on-track racing has been exceptional. Leading the division into its eighth and final start of the point season is Britton Bock who holds a 10-point edge over multi-time track champion Brett Youngman. Jason Ballentine sits in the third spot, just two-points back of Youngman. Jeff Macedo is also in the mix and is only five-points behind Ballentine. Jacob Johnson has been the top rookie this season and rounds out the top five in points.

With a 12-point advantage, Jimmy Ford has a great shot to win the championship in the IMCA Sport Mod division. Behind Ford, Scott Savell with try and hold off both Shaun and Hunter Merritt for second in points. Savell and both Merritt’s are separated by just five-points. Brian Cooper sits in the fifth spot and has win three of the six events he has competed in this season. This Saturday marks the 10th and final point race of the season for this division.