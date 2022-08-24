Ohio doubleheader set for late September at Eldora, Sharon

By Brian Walker

ROSSBURG, OH (Aug. 23, 2022) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make its final trip to Ohio this year in late September when it returns to Eldora Speedway and Sharon Speedway.

It’ll mark the Series’ fifth visit to the “Big E” this year (on Friday, Sept. 23) and first trip back to Sharon since 2021 (on Saturday, Sept. 24).

While different in size, both tracks have produced some of the most memorable finishes in Series history, giving a true meaning to The Greatest Show on Dirt. Both events will also be vital to the Series championship as there will be six races after them before the title determining World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (Nov. 2-5).

BEFOUR THE CROWNS SHOWDOWN – Friday, Sept. 23

Track: Eldora Speedway

Location: Rossburg, OH

To Win: $10,000

2021 Winner: Logan Schuchart

Notables: The World of Outlaws will again join the 4 Crown Nationals weekend at Eldora Speedway, helping to kick off the event Friday night.

In the four races ran at the iconic half mile in July for the Kings Royal, World of Outlaws championship contender David Gravel and PA Posse member Brent Marks were the stars of the show. Gravel won the two Series points races, while Marks ran away with the big checks, conquering the Historical Big 1 and the Kings Royal.

Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz, who drives the CARQUEST/Advance Auto Parts #15 for Tony Stewart – owner of Eldora Speedway – found his groove again at the track, finishing second in the Kings Royal and then going on to claim two more on the year, including his 11th Knoxville Nationals title. In total, Schatz has 17 Series wins at Eldora.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS @ SHARON – Saturday, Sept. 24

Track: Sharon Speedway

Location: Hartford, OH

To Win: $10,000

2021 Winner: Dave Blaney

Notables: After a 14-year absence, the World of Outlaws still managed to pack the house and bring everyone to their feet last year. Track owner and 1995 Series champion Dave Blaney and Wooster, OH’s Sheldon Haudenschild left everyone at the edge of their seats in the closing laps, dueling side by side for the lead. Haudenschild slipped up and allowed Blaney to drive away for his first Series win since 1997.

By denying Haudenschild the win, that continued the streak of no current full-time Series drivers having a win at the 3/8-mile track, leaving the possibility open for a first-time winner at the track this year.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch both races live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.