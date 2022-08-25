Grant Holds off Cummins to Open Sprint Car Smack Down XI in Victory Lane

KOKOMO, Ind. (August 25, 2022) — Justin Grant won the opening night of the Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down XI Thursday night with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series at Kokomo Speedway. Grant had to hold off Kyle Cummins, who had to start 23rd after having to change a tire just after pushing off for the main event, during a green/white/checkered finish for the victory. The victory was Grants 13th of the 2022 season.

Even though Grant ended up in victory lane, he felt there was more work to do to improve the handling of his race car to stay up front during the remaining to nights of the Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down.

“the NOS Energy Drink, Topp Motorsports number four is in victory lane again which is good, but unfortunately I feel like we’ve got quite a bit of work to do. We held on, we won, the big rework there helped us. It was pretty just kind of wide open through the middle and we were maybe a little tight thinking that it was going to that it wasn’t going to hang around as long as it did but certainly helped us be in single lane like that,” said Grant in victory lane. “Cummins is getting around this place pretty good anymore. He went to the tail there and darn near got back to us, so we’ve got some work to do. We’ll get it figured out, we have a lot of data and and notes from this place, so we’ll be alright come Saturday.”

Afterwards Cummins was disappointed at the missed opportunity with such a fast car having to start from the tail, but was optimistic for the remainder of the weekend.

It happens, you know,” said Cummins of the flat tire on the pace lasps. “I thought, ‘It kind of sucks but it might put a show on for the fans,’ because I knew we had a had a really good car and the track was great as always and the car was just set up great. It actually helped out switching the tire that we went to from starting the tail because we’ve probably been too tight starting back here in the back, but I don’t know, just a great car I wish we had a couple more laps that’d be pretty cool, to you know, when going from the tail but it shows we got a pretty good car and you know we want this pretty bad.”

Robert Ballou, Jason McDougal, and Emerson Axsom rounded out the top five.

Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down XI

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Feature:

1. 4-Justin Grant

2. 3R-Kyle Cummins

3. 12-Robert Ballou

4. 5M-Jason McDougal

5. 47BC-Emerson Axsom

6. 14-Jadon Rogers

7. 77M C.J. Leary

8. 2E-Thomas Meseraull

9. 5s-Chase Stockon

10. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles

11. 69-Brady Bacon

12. 21AZ-Jake Swanson

13. 2B-Anton Hernandez

14. 4P-Scotty Weir

15. 6-Mario Clouser

16. 17GP-Max Adams

17. 5-Logan Seavey

18. 33M-Matt Westfall

19. 36D-Dave Darland

20. 57B-Cole Bodine

21. 20-Alex Bright

22. 15K-Kevin Thomas Jr.

23. 28-Brandon Mattox

24. 57-Tyler Hewitt