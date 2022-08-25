MUST SEE RACING RETURNS TO HISTORIC JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY

From MSR

August 25, 2022 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro is set to conclude its 2022 season this Saturday night August 27 amid a tight points battle at the historic Jennerstown Speedway in Jennerstown, Pennsylvania.

Jennerstown Speedway is one of the most iconic and history laden speedways on the East Coast. The track opened in the 1920’s as a half-mile dirt fairgrounds speedway that hosted motorcycle events. Sprint cars were a regular staple at the speedway as early as the 1930’s.

The speedway is also the site of Jan Opperman’s unfortunate accident on June 20, 1981, during a URC event. Opperman would perform a hard flip in turns 1 & 2 that would be his final race. He would receive severe head injuries that would leave him as an invalid. Opperman, considered one of the greatest sprint car divers of all-time, would pass away in 1987 from injuries resulting from that gloomy 1981 day.

The track was paved in 1987 and has operated as a paved track ever since.

Saturday’s MSR event will not be the first appearance of winged sprint cars to the 0.522-mile speedway, but it will be the first appearance since 2020. Past MSR events have regularly drew big crowds to the track that seats 7500 spectators.

Joe Liguori leads Charlie Schultz by a slim margin of only 13 points heading into the series finale.

The MSR regulars will also be racing for their biggest purse of the season with $700 to start and the winner assured of a $3,000 payday. The event is expected to draw a healthy field of cars to the fastest track they will race at all season long.

Bobby Santos III headlined the entry list. Santos has only made 3 MSR appearances in 2022 but so far has captured every event he has competed in and will be a formidable Jennerstown opponent. Jason Blonde, fresh off his “Bob Frey Classic / Jerry Caryer Memorial 40” victory at Lorain Raceway Park August 6 is also expected to compete.

Other drivers expected to compete include Anthony McCune. Jacob Dolinar, Jeff Bloom, , Adam Biltz, Tom Jewell, Ryan Litt, Joshua Sexton, Charlie Schultz, Joe Liguori, Todd McQuillen, Anthony Linkenhoker, Tom Geren and home state Pennsylvania driver Rick Holley among others.

For more info on Must See Racing please visit www.mustseeracing.com.