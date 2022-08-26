68th Gold Cup Race of Champions Going Back to its Foundation

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., Aug 26, 2022 — The 68th Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Riebes Napa Auto Parts is shaping up to be a can’t miss event for race teams and fans. Starting Wednesday night, Sept 7, this four-day event will feature the world’s best sprint car drivers descending on northern California to fight for more than $200,000 in prize money at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico.

First-year track promoters SLC Promotions brought back some legendary traditions from the glory years of Gold Cup. This includes a return to three nights of racing featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series from Thursday Sept. 8 through Saturday Sept. 10.

For California-based teams, SLC Promotions is offering pre-registration incentives for both 410 and 360 sprint car teams. Also, the highest finishing 360 during the Saturday night feature will collect a $2,000 bonus on top of normal racing winnings. Second scores an extra $1,000, with the third 360 finisher nabbing $500. For drivers and fans following the action, this enticing bonus offers a “race within a race.”

A surge of local pre-registrations will allow this event to return to its roots and split the field evenly on Thursday and Friday nights. That helps improve the likelihood that California teams and drivers finish well and make more money. Teams not yet signed up are encouraged to do so immediately by completing this online https://form.jotform.com/222066007895155. The format for the three nights of racing will be announced soon.

“This was our collective vision about how we remembered the Gold Cup with three nights of racing and a split field of Outlaws versus the locals. It is what made the event special, and where we want to take the Gold Cup in the coming years,” said Brad Sweet, of SLC Promotions. “We are excited that the response from local teams has been tremendous and are eager to see a few more drivers get entered in the next few days.”

The top 24 drivers to qualify for the 40-lap Saturday Gold Cup feature event are guaranteed $2,000 to start, with $25,000 to win. Total race purse will be an unprecedented $93,000. The overall three-nights of racing will see SLC Promotions pay a staggering $212,000 to the competitors.

TICKETS

Fans can buy tickets for the Gold Cup by visiting www.silverdollarspeedway.com

CAMPING

Please do not call the office phone. Camping is now come down to first come first serve starting Monday, Sept. 5-9 a.m.

GOLD CUP START TIMES AND INFO

Pit Gate opens at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Front Gate opens at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday

Gold Cup Ticket Office next to the main grandstands open from 9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Racing begins Wednesday September 7th featuring the SCCT & Hunt Wingless Series

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Cup, David Tarter Memorial and the Fall Nationals.

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.