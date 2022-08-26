Allstar Performance Event List: August 26-28, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 26-28, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, August 26, 2022

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Frontier Region / ASCS Northern Plains Region Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK ASCS Sooner Region Davenport Speedway Davenport, IA POWRi National Midget League/ Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Quad Cities 150 I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Sprint Cars of New England Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Action Sprint Tour Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Moler Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Mt. Pleasant Speedway Mt. Pleasant, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Midget Cars Chariots of Thunder Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND World of Outlaws Northern Tour Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Southern Ontario Motor Speedway Merlin, ONT Ontario Traditional Sprints Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Wingless Sprint Series Wingless Nationals Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Jack Gunn Memorial

Saturday, August 27, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Atomic 305 Madness BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Frontier Region / ASCS Northern Plains Region Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Central Missouri Speedway Warrensburg, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Citrus County Speedway Inverness, FL Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Wingless Sprint Series Wingless Nationals Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Davenport Speedway Davenport, IA POWRi National Midget League/ Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars Echo Park Speedway Collinsville, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jennerstown Speedway Complex Jennerstown, PA Must See Racing Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Makeup from 7/23 Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints Season Championship Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Kramer Klash Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Outlaw Super Sprints Madera Speedway Madera, CA NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Season Championship Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Montpelier Motor Speedway Montpelier, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Midget Cars Chariots of Thunder Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder Off Road Speedway Norfolk, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, ME NE Big Block Super Modified Series Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND World of Outlaws Duel in the Dakotas Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Salina Speedway Salina, KS USAC Midwest Racing Association Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jack Gunn Memorial Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series Silver Bullet Speedway Owendale, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Southern Ontario Motor Speedway Merlin, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Sprint Cars St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Season Championship Tri-State Speedway Pocola, OK ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Mid-South Region Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association

Sunday, August 28, 2022