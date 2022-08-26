Allstar Performance Event List: August 26-28, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 26-28, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, August 26, 2022
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|ASCS Frontier Region / ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|ASCS Sooner Region
|Davenport Speedway
|Davenport, IA
|POWRi National Midget League/ Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series
|Quad Cities 150
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
|Legion Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Merrittville Speedway
|Thorold, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Moler Raceway Park
|Williamsburg, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Mt. Pleasant Speedway
|Mt. Pleasant, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Midget Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Rad Torque Raceway
|Edmonton, AB
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|World of Outlaws
|Northern Tour
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Southern Ontario Motor Speedway
|Merlin, ONT
|Ontario Traditional Sprints
|Tri-City Speedway
|Pontoon Beach, IL
|MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Willamette Speedway
|Lebanon, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Wingless Nationals
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Jack Gunn Memorial
Saturday, August 27, 2022
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Atomic 305 Madness
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|ASCS Frontier Region / ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Central Missouri Speedway
|Warrensburg, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Citrus County Speedway
|Inverness, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Wingless Nationals
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Davenport Speedway
|Davenport, IA
|POWRi National Midget League/ Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Echo Park Speedway
|Collinsville, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jennerstown Speedway Complex
|Jennerstown, PA
|Must See Racing
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Makeup from 7/23
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Latrobe Speedway
|Latrobe, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Limited Sprints
|Season Championship
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Kramer Klash
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|Outlaw Super Sprints
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Montpelier Motor Speedway
|Montpelier, IN
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Midget Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Off Road Speedway
|Norfolk, NE
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|Oxford Plains Speedway
|Oxford, ME
|NE Big Block Super Modified Series
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Rad Torque Raceway
|Edmonton, AB
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|World of Outlaws
|Duel in the Dakotas
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Salina Speedway
|Salina, KS
|USAC Midwest Racing Association
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jack Gunn Memorial
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Silver Bullet Speedway
|Owendale, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Southern Ontario Motor Speedway
|Merlin, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|Sprint Cars
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|350 Supermodifieds
|Season Championship
|Tri-State Speedway
|Pocola, OK
|ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Mid-South Region
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
Sunday, August 28, 2022
|Bedford Speedway
|Bedford, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Season Championship