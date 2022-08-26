Allstar Performance Event List: August 26-28, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 26-28, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, August 26, 2022

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Frontier Region / ASCS Northern Plains Region
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK ASCS Sooner Region
Davenport Speedway Davenport, IA POWRi National Midget League/ Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Quad Cities 150
I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Sprint Cars of New England
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship
Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Action Sprint Tour
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Moler Raceway Park Williamsburg, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Mt. Pleasant Speedway Mt. Pleasant, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Midget Cars Chariots of Thunder
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND World of Outlaws Northern Tour
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern Ontario Motor Speedway Merlin, ONT Ontario Traditional Sprints
Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Wingless Sprint Series Wingless Nationals
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Jack Gunn Memorial

Saturday, August 27, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Atomic 305 Madness
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Frontier Region / ASCS Northern Plains Region
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Central Missouri Speedway Warrensburg, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
Citrus County Speedway Inverness, FL Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Wingless Sprint Series Wingless Nationals
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Davenport Speedway Davenport, IA POWRi National Midget League/ Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Echo Park Speedway Collinsville, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jennerstown Speedway Complex Jennerstown, PA Must See Racing
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Makeup from 7/23
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints Season Championship
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Kramer Klash
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Outlaw Super Sprints
Madera Speedway Madera, CA NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Season Championship
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Montpelier Motor Speedway Montpelier, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Midget Cars Chariots of Thunder
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder
Off Road Speedway Norfolk, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, ME NE Big Block Super Modified Series
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND World of Outlaws Duel in the Dakotas
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Salina Speedway Salina, KS USAC Midwest Racing Association
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jack Gunn Memorial
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series
Silver Bullet Speedway Owendale, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern Ontario Motor Speedway Merlin, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Sprint Cars
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Season Championship
Tri-State Speedway Pocola, OK ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Mid-South Region
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA All Star Circuit of Champions
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Season Championship