Photo Gallery: 2022 Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down Opener

Kyle Cummins (#3c) inside of Mitchell Moles (#19M). (Jim Denhamer photo) (l to r) Thrid Place Robert Ballou, winner Justin Grant, and second place Kyle Cummins following the opening night of the Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down. (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant in victory lane during the opening night of the 2022 Kokomo Sprint Car SmackDown. (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant. (Jim Denhamer photo) Anton Hernandez (#2B) and Emerson Axsom (#47). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Seavey (#5) racing with . (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Adams (#17GP) and Matt Westfall (#33M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Anton Hernandez (#2B) and C.J. Leary (#30). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Cummins (#3c) inside of Mitchell Moles (#19M). (Jim Denhamer photo) C.J. Leary (#77) racing with Mitchell Moles (#19M). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant with his children in victory lane during the opening night of the 2022 Kokomo Sprint Car SmackDown. (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant celebrates winning the opening night of the 2022 Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo). Emerson Axsom (#47), Anton Hernandez (#2B) racing for position Thursday at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant with his race team in victory lane during opening night of the 2022 Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo)