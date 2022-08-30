Big payday awaits World of Outlaws at Williams Grove’s National Open

By Brian Walker

MECHANICSBURG, PA (Aug. 29, 2022) – When the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series makes its final trip to the Northeast this season, another crown jewel title and large check will be waiting.

The historic Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway will again be a massive two-day event – Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 – with more than $80,000 available if someone can sweep the weekend ($10,000-to-win on Friday and $75,000-to-win on Saturday).

Both nights will see a race within a race as the iconic battle between the World of Outlaws and PA Posse rages on. They’ll enter the event 2-2 for the year with Brad Sweet and Jacob Allen having picked up wins for the World of Outlaws and Brent Marks and Lance Dewease having won for the Posse.

CHAMPION RACING OIL NATIONAL OPEN – Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct.1

Track: Williams Grove Speedway

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

To Win: $10,000 (Friday), $75,000 (Saturday)

2021 Winner: Carson Macedo

Notables: The National Open will be the Series’ third weekend at the historic half-mile track this year. In the three previous races, Brent Marks won the Morgan Cup in May, Lance Dewease returned to Victory Lane with the Series for the first time since 2019 during the Summer Nationals opener and then Brad Sweet broke his winless streak at Williams Grove in a big way, winning the Summer Nationals.

While the PA Posse enters the National Open with the upper hand on wins at Williams Grove this year, the World of Outlaws shut them out of the podium last year. Carson Macedo won the marquee event for the first time last year with Pennsylvania’s Logan Schuchart in second and Sheldon Haudenschild in third.

In the three Series events at Williams Grove this year, Haudenschild and Marks were the only two drivers to find the podium multiple times. Marks, of Myerstown, PA, already learned what it’s like to win the National Open in 2019, while Haudenschild is searching for his first.

Ten-time Series champion Donny Schatz will be on the “to-watch” list again this year, having won his 11th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals. With a newfound level of comfortability with the Ford FPS 410 engine, the six-time National Open winner will be poised to add another page to the novel of his crown jewel victories.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.