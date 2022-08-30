Sprint Invaders Rumble at 34 Raceway Saturday!

By Bill W

August 29, 2022 – Trips to the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa have twice been foiled for the Sprint Invaders this year, but a date has recently been added this Saturday, September 3.

Plenty of excitement surrounds the series’ 72nd feature at the 3/8-mile oval on Saturday. Matt Rogerson and Jerrod Hull lead the all-time feature wins list there with five. John Schulz, Dustin Selvage and Josh Schneiderman have four wins there, and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan and Paul Nienhiser have three. Mike Houseman Jr., Joey Moughan, Terry McCarl and Chris Martin have all won twice there. Chase Randall, who has five wins this season with the Sprint Invaders, won in spectacular fashion back in May at 34 Raceway. Starting at the tail of the B main, he proceeded to win that and then come from the rear to win the feature!

Adult General Admission is $15, with students 11-17 and Seniors priced at $13. Kids 10 and under are FREE. Open 4-cylinders and IMCA Modifieds are also on the card.

Cody Wehrle leads the current point standings in his quest for a second championship, ahead of Ryan Jamison, Jamie Ball, Nienhiser and Tanner Gebhardt. Randall, Colton Fisher, Devin Wignall, Bret Tripplett and Tyler Lee round out the top ten.

Unofficial 2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1851

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1811

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 1787

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1737 (1)

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1731

Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 1728 (5)

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1723

Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1679

Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1671

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1647

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 1630

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1514

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1277

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1019

Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 973

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 865

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 843 (1)

Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 714

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 625 (1)

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA 623 (1)

JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 592

Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 580

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 561

Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 424

Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL, 368

Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 350

Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 303

Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 250

Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 235

Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 220

Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 200

Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 184

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 181

Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 172

Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 50

2022 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 9 – 34 Raceway (Rain/Cold)

Friday, May 27 – Lee County Speedway (Rain)

Sunday, May 29 – 34 Raceway (Chase Randall, Waco, TX)

Friday, June 3 – Lee County Speedway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Thursday, June 16 – Eldon Raceway (Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA)

Friday, June 24 – Davenport Speedway (Chase Randall, Waco, TX)

Saturday, June 25 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, July 3 – Benton County Speedway (Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL)

Thursday, July 14 – Bloomfield Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, July 17 – East Moline Speedway (Chase Randall, Waco, TX)

Wednesday, July 27 – Dubuque Speedway (Chase Randall, Waco, TX)

Saturday, August 20 – Peoria Speedway (Rain)

Sunday, August 21 – Adams County Speedway (Chase Randall, Waco, TX)

Saturday, September 3 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, September 23 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 24 – 34 Raceway “Fall Haul” (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, September 25 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Series Sponsors

Howard Law is the A main sponsor. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa are heat sponsors. Shottenkirk Automotive Group will enter its first year sponsoring the Shake-up Dash. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

Maxim Chassis Giveaway

A brand-new Maxim Chassis will be given away at the 2022 banquet following the season. Car owners participating in 100% of the scheduled races will be eligible for the drawing.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill courtesy of the Mighty Miss Grill Company, a meat bundle courtesy of Ray’s Specialty Meats-Meat Market and two bags of pellets from 34 Raceway. Tickets will be available from your favorite Sprint Invaders Teams and at racing events throughout the season. Thank you to our sponsors and supporters for helping to make this fundraiser possible. The drawing will be held at the “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway on Saturday, September 24.

K-1 Race Gear New Rookie Sponsor

An exciting group of rookie drivers are competing with the Sprint Invaders in 2022, and in addition to the honor of being named Rookie of the Year, the top contender will receive something in addition. K-1 Race Gear will award a custom fit uniform to this season’s Rookie of the Year.

From K-1 Race Gear: “K-1 Race Gear is proud to be partnered with the Sprint Invaders! More drivers trust K1 Race Gear with all of their safety product needs than any other brand on the market. Whether it is Premium custom suits, gloves or shoes, K1 Race Gear has you covered. Find out more at www.k1racegear.com and follow us along at @k1racegear on all social media platforms. K1 Race Gear. The racer’s brand of safety gear and apparel.”

K1 Race Gear was born in 2003 with the philosophy of offering products to our customers that we ourselves would be proud to use. At K1 Race Gear, we are racers ourselves, and we understand the value of buying quality racing products at a reasonable price. To meet the needs of our customers, we strive to provide quality racing equipment at K1 Race Gear – including racing shoes, suits, driving gloves, helmets, and more – to racers of all ages at a great value. Whether your son or daughter is just starting out in the sport or you have a life-long passion for racing, we have the products for you in our full line of K1 Race Gear. If you are interested in purchasing karting or racing equipment, including racing shoes, suits, and driving gloves, contact K1 Race Gear today!