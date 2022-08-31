Dover Records Midwest Sprint Touring Series Victory at Off Road Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 30, 2022) – Jack Dover captured his second feature triumph of the season to give him multiple victories during each of the last 16 seasons.

The three-race weekend got off to a strong start on Friday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., where a heat race win advanced Dover into the Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature redraw. He pulled the No. 4 to line up on the outside of the second row in the main event.

“We were running second when mechanical problems going into turn three on the last lap ended our race early,” he said. “It was certainly frustrating to have another DNF, but thankfully we were able to rebound the next night.”

Dover got an assist from Backlund Plumbing to be able to compete on Saturday at Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb., where he placed second in a heat race to again move into the Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature redraw. This time Dover drew the No. 5.

“My sponsor, Backlund Plumbing, had a 360 that was sitting in the corner,” he said. “We took it and it ran really good. On the initial start of the feature going into turn one I got by a few of them and then rode in second until about eight laps in when a yellow came out. The dominant line was around the bottom. I snuck by the leader on the restart and never looked back.

“Any time you win it’s definitely a momentum builder. Hopefully that continues and we go can pick off a couple big ones this weekend.”

Dover’s triumph was his first at the track since August 2019.

The weekend concluded on Sunday at Huset’s Speedway, where Dover piloted the No. 81 sprint car for Chris and Rick Bowers.

“We tried something with the fuel system and it didn’t work,” Dover said after qualifying 16th quickest. “We are trying new things when we go out. That was something we know not to do again. The track was really good in the heat races without much passing. Come feature-time the top was so dominant there wasn’t much going on on the bottom.”

Dover advanced from sixth to fifth place in a heat race and from 16th to 12th in the A Main.

He ranks sixth in the Huset’s Speedway championship standings heading into the final weekend of the season at the track. Dover plans to do double duty this Saturday and Sunday during the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking. He will drive the Bowers’ sprint car during the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association action and his No. 53 during the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series races each night.

“Honestly, I’m looking to win,” he said. “After last weekend our 360 is rolling good so to come out of there with a couple of wins is my goal along with top fives in the 410 deal.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 26 – I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 14 (4).

Aug. 27 – Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, Neb. – Heat race: 2 (2); Feature: 1 (5).

Aug. 28 – Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. – Qualifying: 16; Heat race: 5 (6); Feature: 12 (16).

SEASON STATS –

29 races, 2 wins, 7 top fives, 13 top 10s, 20 top 15s, 22 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday and Sunday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking with the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JackDoverRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JackDoverRacing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackdoverracing?fref=ts

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Carpet Land

Carpet Land has been family-owned and operated for more than 25 years and has two convenient locations in Lincoln, Neb., and Omaha, Neb. Carpet Land’s goal is to provide the largest selection of in-stock flooring at discounted prices for its customers. Along with Nebraska’s largest in-stock carpet inventory, the company also carries large amounts of vinyl, tile, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tiles and planks, area rugs and room size remnants. For more information, visit http://www.CarpetLandonline.com.

“We are really excited to have Carpet Land back as part of our team,” Dover said. “They’ve been a great supporter of racing in Nebraska and I can’t wait to see them to Victory Lane a lot this year.”

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, Carpet Land, Certified Transmission, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Husker Diesel, West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, Speedway Graphics, Phil Durst, SSS Motorsports, Speedway Engines, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors and Industrial Plating for their continued support.