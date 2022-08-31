High Limit Racing Adds Second 2022 Kick-Off Event September 27 at Wayne County

(August 31, 2022) — And then there were two.

The High Limit Sprint Car Series announced Wednesday they have added a second event for 2022 scheduled for Tuesday, September 27 at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio. The High Limit Series has entered a partnership with Sheldon Haudenschild to create the first “Sheldon Haudenschild High Limit Buckeye Brawl presented by DAC Pet Products”.

Wayne County is located near Haudenschild’s home in Wooster, Ohio. Haudenschild’s entire family has a long history with the facility with Sheldon, Sheldon’s legendary father Jac, and uncle Ed racing frequently at the facility throughout their careers.

The Buckeye Brawl will pay $22,022 to win with a purse of over $65,000 up for grabs. NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson is expected to be among the entries competing at Wayne County in September.

Haudenschild will be serving in a promoter role and will not be competing in the event.

Tickets are available via Tick Hoss mobile app powered by PitPay and cost $40.00 for adults and $20.00 for kids 6-12. Children under 5 are admitted free.

More information about the event can be found on the High Limit Racing website at https://www.highlimitracing.com/