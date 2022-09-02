Format & Preliminary Rosters Finalized for Next Week’s Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway

By Brian Walker

CHICO, CA – September 1, 2022 – The 68th Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Riebes Napa Auto Parts is only one week away from returning to the famed split-field tradition, and with that comes a new format at Silver Dollar Speedway.

With almost 60 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars expected to compete for glory at the Chico, CA bullring, the field will be split in two with half racing on Thursday, September 8 and half racing on Friday, September 9 before everyone battles each other for the $25,000 top prize on Saturday, September 10.

Notable names on Thursday include NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, World of Outlaws championship contenders Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Logan Schuchart, teenage sensations Corey Day and Ryan Timms, and local stars Justin Sanders, Mitchell Faccinto, Tanner Carrick, among others.

On Friday, the field includes World of Outlaws stars Donny Schatz, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, and Spencer Bayston, facing off against the likes of California natives Colby Copeland, Ryan Bernal, Dominic Scelzi, Shane Golobic, and many more.

As far as the format, Points is the name of the game with Qualifying, Heat Races, and Features on your preliminary night setting the stage for Saturday’s slate. As the night goes on, the points progressively grow more important with Qualifying starting at a one-point drop (100, 99, 98, etc.), then Heat Races including a two-point drop (100, 98, 96, etc.), and finally Features offering a three-point drop (200, 197, 194, etc.).

It gets interesting in the preliminary Heat Races with a six-car inversion flipping the field and creating some of the most exciting racing of the week. Only the top-five finishers from Heats will transfer to the preliminary Feature with those missing the cut forced to the Last Chance Showdown. From there, the fastest eight transfers will be inverted again for the Feature lineup with transfers starting heads up by points behind them.

The top-two point getters from Thursday, along with the top-two point getters from Friday, will lock-in for Saturday’s DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash and bypass Heat Races, where the next 40 in points will have to duel for a coveted transfer position.

Another four spots in the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash are available for Heat Race winners with finishers 2nd-4th earning a Feature spot, and those finishing 5th-12th dividing into the LCS, C-Main, and D-Main.

Remember, all three nights of the 68th Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Riebes Napa Auto Parts award appearance points only for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

A detailed breakdown of next week’s format and preliminary rosters can be found below:

SPLIT PRELIM FORMAT (Thursday-Friday)

All cars qualify for one flight together (1 car at a time, 2 laps each)

QUALIFYING POINTS (1 point drop) – 100, 99, 98, 97, 96, etc.

4 Heat Races are lined up with a six-car inversion (QT starts 6th in Heat 1, etc.)

Top 5 finishers from each Heat Race transfer straight to Feature

HEAT RACE POINTS (2 point drop) – 100, 98, 96, 94, 92, etc.

Last Chance Showdown is lined up by points with front row reserved for fastest 2 non-transfers

Top 4 finishers transfer from LCS into the Feature

Feature lineup includes fastest 8 Heat transfers inverted in front four rows (fastest starts 8th, etc.)

Then 9th-20th are lined straight up by points for Heat transfers with 21st-24th for LCS transfers

FEATURE POINTS (3 point drop) – 200, 197, 194, 191, 188, etc.

LCS NON-TRANSFERS (3 point drop) – 128, 125, 122, 119, 116, etc.

FINALE FORMAT (Saturday)

Top 2 point-getters from EACH preliminary night lock-in for Saturday’s DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash

Next 40 in points are lined straight up into 4 Heat Races by preliminary points

45th+ in points line up in Non-Qualifier(s) races with top 8 (if one) and top 4 (if two) tagging Heats

Top 4 in Heat Races transfer to Feature with the winner advancing to DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash

5th-6th-7th to LCS, 8th-9th-10th to C-Main, 11th-12th-Non-Qualifiers to D-Main

Top 2 transfer from D-Main and tag tail of the C-Main

Top 4 transfer from C-Main and tag tail of the Last Chance Showdown

The top 2 highest point totals that failed to transfer from Heats start front row of the LCS

Top 4 transfer from LCS and tag tail of the $2,000/Start Feature

Dash is lined up with lock-in drivers drawing for spots 1-4, and heat winners drawing for spots 5-8.

Finish of 8-lap Dash determines lineup for front four rows of $25,000/Win Feature

Behind Dash cars, Heat transfers 2nd-3rd-4th line up in positions 9th-20th ahead of LCS transfers.

* Preliminary night ties will be broken by Qualifying times. Any ties heading into Saturday’s finale will be broken by preliminary Feature finish.

Thursday, September 8 – Preliminary Roster

1S – ​Logan Schuchart

2K​ – Kaleb Montgomery

2X – Justin Sanders

3Z​ – Brock Zearfoss

5T ​Ryan Timms

5V​ Landon Brooks

6​ Bill Rose

9​ Tyler Brown

11​ Dylan Bloomfield

12J ​John Clark

14​ Corey Day

17​ Sheldon Haudenschild

17M ​Kalib Henry

18T Tanner Holmes

19​ Colby Thornhill

20​ Noah Gass

21​ Mitchell Faccinto

21​ Shane Hopkins

29​ Willie Croft

33T ​Jimmy Trulli

49​ Brad Sweet

54S ​Drake Standley

56 ​Dawson Hammes

57​ Kyle Larson

75​ Brian Boswell

77​ Ryan Lippincott

83​ James McFadden

83JR Kerry Madsen

83T Tanner Carrick

83V Sean Becker

98​ Michael Pombo

Friday, September 9 – Preliminary Roster

01 ​Andy Gregg​

1A Jacob Allen

2​ David Gravel

2S Jayce Steinburg

2XM ​Max Mittry

3F ​William Fielding

5​ Spencer Bayston

5B Colby Copeland

7​ Tyler Thompson

7S Robbie Price

7X Eddy Lewis

8JR Brian McGahan Jr.

11K Kraig Kiner

15​ Donny Schatz

15X Nick Parker

21M Michael Ing

22​ Ryan Bernal

24​ Chase Johnson

25S Seth Standley

38B Blake Carrick

41​ Carson Macedo

41sS Dominic Scelzi

42X Tim Kaeding

45 ​Jake Morgan

46JR Joel Myers Jr.

53​ Jesse Attard

57W Shane Golobic

69 ​Bud Kaeding

88 ​Austin McCarl

88N DJ Netto

92​ Andy Forsberg