C.J. Leary Wins Josh Burton Memorial at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (September 2, 2022) — C.J. Leary won the Josh Burton Memorial with the Midwest Sprint Car Series Friday at Bloomington Speedway. Jason McDougal, Geoff Ensign, Brady Bacon, and Kyle Cummins rounded out the top five.
Josh Burton Memorial
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Bloomington Speedway
Bloomington, Indiana
Friday, September 2, 2022
Feature:
1. C.J. Leary
2. Jason McDougal
3. Geoff Ensign
4. Brady Bacon
5. Kyle Cummins
6. Chase Stockon
7. Kevin Thomas Jr.
8. Robert Ballou
9. Brandon Mattox
10. Mario Clouser
11. Thomas Meseraull
12. Andy Bradley
13. Jordan Kinser
14. Max Adams
15. AJ Hopkins
16. Carson Garrett
17. Jake Swanson
18. Jadon Rogers
19. Lee Underwood
20. Brent Beauchamp