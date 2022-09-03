C.J. Leary Wins Josh Burton Memorial at Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (September 2, 2022) — C.J. Leary won the Josh Burton Memorial with the Midwest Sprint Car Series Friday at Bloomington Speedway. Jason McDougal, Geoff Ensign, Brady Bacon, and Kyle Cummins rounded out the top five.

Josh Burton Memorial

Midwest Sprint Car Series

Bloomington Speedway

Bloomington, Indiana

Friday, September 2, 2022

Feature:

1. C.J. Leary

2. Jason McDougal

3. Geoff Ensign

4. Brady Bacon

5. Kyle Cummins

6. Chase Stockon

7. Kevin Thomas Jr.

8. Robert Ballou

9. Brandon Mattox

10. Mario Clouser

11. Thomas Meseraull

12. Andy Bradley

13. Jordan Kinser

14. Max Adams

15. AJ Hopkins

16. Carson Garrett

17. Jake Swanson

18. Jadon Rogers

19. Lee Underwood

20. Brent Beauchamp