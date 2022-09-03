Gressman Wins GLSS Feature at Hartford

HARTFORD, Mich. (September 2, 2022) — Phil Gressman won the Great Lakes Super Sprints feature Friday night at Hartford Motor Speedway. Gressman started on the pole and held off a charging Dustin Daggett, who started seventh, for the victory. Max Stambaugh, Ryan Ruhl, and Steve Irwin rounded out the top five.

Daggett cut into Stambaugh’s point lead by seven markers, giving Stambaugh a 24 point advantage going into the season finale Saturday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Hartford Motor Speedway

Hartford, Michigan

Friday, September 2, 2022

Qualifying

1. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.829[7]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.862[1]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.869[21]

4. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.955[13]

5. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 14.965[11]

6. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.993[2]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 15.033[6]

8. 16B-Zane Devault, 15.082[12]

9. 84-Kyle Poortenga, 15.094[4]

10. 5M-Steve Irwin, 15.121[5]

11. 24D-Danny Sams III, 15.124[9]

12. 46-Ryan Coniam, 15.212[15]

13. 01-Ryan Ruhl, 15.330[16]

14. 21-Linden Jones, 15.372[18]

15. 58-Tony Bures, 15.430[14]

16. 88N-Frank Neill, 15.514[3]

17. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 15.535[8]

18. 31-Mike Astrauskas, 15.545[17]

19. 70-Eli Lakin, 15.672[19]

20. 11-Joe Conway, 16.085[10]

21. 75-Micheal Summers, 16.164[20]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

2. 5M-Steve Irwin[1]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

4. 88N-Frank Neill[6]

5. 01-Ryan Ruhl[5]

6. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]

7. 70-Eli Lakin[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 16B-Zane Devault[2]

2. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]

3. 27-Brad Lamberson[4]

4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[3]

5. 21-Linden Jones[5]

6. 20A-Andy Chehowski[6]

7. 11-Joe Conway[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]

2. 49T-Gregg Dalman[3]

3. 46-Ryan Coniam[1]

4. 31-Mike Astrauskas[6]

5. 58-Tony Bures[5]

6. 75-Micheal Summers[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 7C-Phil Gressman[1]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[7]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

4. 01-Ryan Ruhl[13]

5. 5M-Steve Irwin[5]

6. 21-Linden Jones[14]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]

8. 5E-Bobby Elliott[11]

9. 46-Ryan Coniam[9]

10. 88N-Frank Neill[10]

11. 31-Mike Astrauskas[12]

12. 75-Micheal Summers[18]

13. 11-Joe Conway[20]

14. 49T-Gregg Dalman[2]

15. 58-Tony Bures[15]

16. 16B-Zane Devault[3]

17. 20A-Andy Chehowski[17]

18. 27-Brad Lamberson[8]

19. 70-Eli Lakin[19]