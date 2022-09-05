Shullick Wins the Oswego Classic

OSWEGO, N.Y. (September 4, 2022) — Dave Shullick Jr. led the most important lap in route to the victory during the 66th Budweiser International Classic Sunday afternoon at Oswego Speedway. Shullick passed Michael Barnes on the final corner after Barnes ran out of fuel. Dan Connors Jr, Ben Seitz, Barnes, and Dave McKnight Jr. rounded out the top five.

Jeffrey Battle drove up from 11th starting position to win the Winged 350 Supermodified classic while Dan Kapuscinski won the Small Block Supermodified feature.

66th Budweiser International Classic

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, New York

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Supermodifieds

A-Main (200 Laps)

1. 95-Dave Shullick Jr[4]

2. O1-Dan Connors Jr[13]

3. 44-Ben Seitz[20]

4. 68-Michael Barnes[1]

5. 70-Dave McKnight Jr[23]

6. 52-Dave Danzer[7]

7. 14-Joey Payne[21]

8. 94-Logan Rayvals[14]

9. 99-Jerry Curran[19]

10. 75-Brian Osetek[15]

11. 78-Mark Sammut[22]

12. 47-Tyler Shullick[11]

13. OO-Joe Gosek[12]

14. 22M-Mike McVetta[10]

15. O5-Jeff Abold[6]

16. 98T-Tyler Thompson[3]

17. 7-Otto Sitterly[2]

18. 22B-Mike Bruce[5]

19. 0-Tim Snyder[16]

20. 90-Jack Patrick[17]

21. O2-Brandon Bellinger[8]

22. 39-Alison Sload[24]

23. 83-Lou LeVea Jr[18]

24. 37-Ryan Locke[9]

25. 54-Camden Proud[25]

Winged 350 Supermodifieds

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 14-Jeffrey Battle[11]

2. 45-Brian Sobus[5]

3. 20-Kyle Perry[2]

4. 88-Chase Locke[3]

5. 39-Eddie Witkum Jr[4]

6. 4-Rob Wirth[1]

7. 75-Matt Caprara[16]

8. 31-Nick Barzee[12]

9. 21-Ryan Battle[7]

10. 99-Jon Tesoriero[17]

11. 50-Dave Cliff[8]

12. 47-Jim Storace[14]

13. 26-Josh Sokolic[6]

14. 22-Mike Bruce[13]

15. 23-Jason Spaulding[15]

16. 97-Vern LaFave[10]

17. 79-Talon Hawksby[9]

18. 73-Noah Ratcliff[18]

Small Block Supermodifieds

A-Main (60 Laps)

1. 23-Dan Kapuscinski[8]

2. 90-Greg O’Connor[11]

3. 9-Griffin Miller[13]

4. 88-Brad Haynes[14]

5. 24-Tony DeStevens[7]

6. 18-Andrew Schartner[3]

7. 72-Drew Pascuzzi[15]

8. 35G-Dave Cliff Jr[4]

9. 86-Bryan Haynes[6]

10. 2-Jordan Sullivan[17]

11. 61-Tyler Shullick[5]

12. O1-Greg Richardson[20]

13. OO-Jude Parker[1]

14. 77-Cameron Rowe[2]

15. 54-Tim Proud[23]

16. 22-Ryan Gunther[12]

17. 74-Mike Bond[10]

18. O4-Rob Wirth[9]

19. 27-Jonathan Carson[19]

20. 62-DJ Shuman[21]

21. 66-Darrick Hilton[18]

22. 35-Anthony Larkin[16]

23. 58-Kevin Batelle[22]