Photo Gallery: 2022 Gold Cup Race of Champions Thursday Preliminary Program Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Silver Dollar Speedway, World of Outlaws Drivers and Fans Salute Each Other (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Andy Forsberg (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ryan Timms (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jessie Attard (53) and Brock Zearfoss (3Z) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Drivers and Fans Salute Each Other (Serena Dalhamer photo) Gold Cup Race of ChampionsPhoto GallerySilver Dollar SpeedwayWorld of Outlaws